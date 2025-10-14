The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Omics Lab Services Market to Grow at 15.5% CAGR from 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $194.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Omics Lab Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the omics lab services market. This market is projected to increase from $94.52 billion in 2024 to $109.47 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The substantial growth during the historic period is a result of several factors including enhanced government sponsorship, the advent of personalized medicine, the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases, the development of precision oncology, and the surge in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Anticipated to undergo swift expansion in the forthcoming years, the omics lab services market is projected to surge to $194.52 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This expansion during the projection period is influenced by factors such as the growing usage of companion diagnostics, the heightened application of liquid biopsies, increased globalization of clinical trials, a growing rate of chronic diseases, and amplified investment in the field of biotechnology. The forecast timeline also shows dominant trends such as the rapid progression of technology, production advancements in human genome sequencing, the amalgamation of cloud analytics and big-data platforms, integration of various omics, and pharmaceutical industry collaborations.

Download a free sample of the omics lab services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28284&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Omics Lab Services Market?

The escalating occurrence of genetic disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the omics lab services market. Genetic disorders, triggered by anomalies or mutations in an individual's DNA, can be both inherited or emerge arbitrarily. The rise in genetic disorders is related to advancements in diagnostic technologies, like next-generation sequencing and other genomic tools, which have substantially heightened the capacity to identify and spot a wide variety of genetic diseases that were previously undetected or misdiagnosed. Omics lab services aid genetic diseases by examining intricate biological information to pinpoint mutations and molecular alterations, which facilitates early diagnosis and personalized treatment. For example, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity based in the UK that supports people with cystic fibrosis, indicated in October 2024 that the number of registered cystic fibrosis patients grew from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5% in patient registrations. Thus, the escalating occurrence of genetic diseases is a driving force behind the expansion of the omics lab services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Omics Lab Services Market?

Major players in the Omics Lab Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Novogene Co. Ltd.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

• Macrogen Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Omics Lab Services Market?

Leading entities in the omics lab services market are concentrating on the launch of inventive solutions like omics analytical services. These services aim to assist the growth of personalized medicine by providing thorough multi-omics unification and sophisticated data analytics. Omics analytical services are extensive, data-oriented studies of genes, RNA, proteins, metabolites, and alterations in epigenetics to comprehend intricate biological systems and facilitate diverse applications. To illustrate, Bertis Inc., a biotechnology firm from South Korea, unveiled its Pan-omics Analysis Service & Solution (PASS) in May 2022. PASS is a platform for Pan-omics data evaluation, constructed to facilitate clinical research and the development of pharmacological products by amalgamating mass spectrometry-based proteomics with exclusive bioinformatics and AI technologies. It affords services such as protein identification, biomarker discovery, assistance for drug development, and clinical research analytics. Bertis's launch of PASS signifies its strategic shift from diagnostics towards advanced analytics, thereby allowing for a more profound understanding of disease processes and personalized medicine.

How Is The Omics Lab Services Market Segmented?

The omics lab services market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type Of Omics Services: Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenomics

2) By Service Model: Contract Services, In-House Services, Consultative Services, Collaborative Research, Custom Solutions

3) By Technology Platform: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray Technology, Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography, Bioinformatics Tools

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Other Applications

5) By End Users: Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Academic Institutions, Clinical Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Genomics: Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, Single-Cell Genomics, Comparative Genomic Hybridization

2) By Transcriptomics: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Non-Coding Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Expression Profiling, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Microarrays, Single-Cell Transcriptomics

3) By Proteomics: Protein Identification, Protein Quantification, Post-Translational Modifications Analysis, Protein-Protein Interaction Mapping, Structural Proteomics

4) By Metabolomics: Targeted Metabolomics, Untargeted Metabolomics, Lipidomics, Fluxomics, Metabolic Fingerprinting

5) By Epigenomics: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Methylation Analysis, Histone Modification Profiling, Chromatin Accessibility Assays, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing, Non-Coding Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Epigenetic Regulation

View the full omics lab services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omics-lab-services-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Omics Lab Services Market?

In the 2025 Omics Lab Services Global Market Report, North America emerged as the primary region. It’s predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Omics Lab Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.