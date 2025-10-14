Microbiome Testing Kit Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Microbiome Testing Kit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Microbiome Testing Kit Market Through 2025?

The market size for microbiome testing kits has seen substantial growth in recent times. It is projected to rise from $1.31 billion in 2024 to a whopping $1.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The historic growth is largely attributed to an increased public interest in digestive wellness, a surge in the uptake of nutrigenomics testing, an expanded consumer consciousness of microbiome functions, a boom in preventive healthcare initiatives, and a rising occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases.

The market for microbiome testing kits is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its size anticipated to reach $3.88 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The upward trend during the projected period is attributed to several factors. These include a surge in the demand for personalized therapies, an increase in the adoption of at-home self-tests, a growing incidence of gut-brain associated disorders, burgeoning investments in microbiome therapeutics, and a rising call for evidence-supported medicine and precision therapeutics. Noteworthy trends expected within the forecast period comprise of advancements in next-generation sequencing techniques, amalgamation with mobile health apps, breakthroughs in AI-powered microbiome analysis, the creation of swift home-testing kits, and improved standardized clinical reporting tools.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Microbiome Testing Kit Market?

The growing interest for tailored healthcare is anticipated to significantly influence the expansion of the microbiome testing kit market. Tailored healthcare is a medical methodology that customizes prevention and treatment plans based on an individual's unique genetic traits, lifestyle, and surroundings. This developing acceptance is largely due to advancements in genomic studies that allow accurate pinpointing of genetic variations and individualistic treatments. Microbiome testing kits support personalized healthcare by providing bespoke insights into a person's microbiological makeup, making them perfect for custom health management. By providing exact, data-supported suggestions, these kits eliminate the need for speculation in making lifestyle and dietary tweaks, thereby enhancing general wellbeing and disease prevention. For example, in February 2024, as stated by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US non-profit organization, there was an approval of 26 new tailored medicines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This marked a major surge from the 12 approved in 2022. Therefore, the rising demand for personalized healthcare is motivating the growth of the microbiome testing kit market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Microbiome Testing Kit Market?

Major players in the Microbiome Testing Kit Global Market Report 2025 include:

• OraSure Technologies Inc.

• Genova Diagnostics Inc.

• Ombre Health Inc.

• Viome Inc.

• Zymo Research Corporation

• EasyDNA Pty Ltd.

• Psomagen Inc.

• DayTwo Ltd.

• Atlas Biomed Group Limited.

• BIOHM Health Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Microbiome Testing Kit Market?

Leading enterprises in the microbiome testing kit industry are prioritising the creation of breakthrough solutions like next-generation sequencing-based gut microbiome examination. This approach offers customised knowledge about gut health and diet guidelines. The technique quickly deciphers the deoxyribonucleic acid of all gut microbes, determining their variations, prevalence, and probable health influences. For example, in January 2025, CJ Bioscience Inc., a biotech firm based in South Korea, introduced SMILE GUT. This is a consumer-direct gut microbiome test kit designed to supply personalised information concerning gut health. The kit utilises next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence to scrutinise stool specimens, and it calculates a gut microbiome index score that mirrors microbial variety, the equilibrium of beneficial and dangerous bacteria, and compatibility with robust gut profiles. It conveys tailored health pointers, including advice on probiotics and diet, delivering results within 14 working days, thereby empowering users to take pre-emptive control of their gut health.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Microbiome Testing Kit Market

The microbiome testing kit market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: At-Home Testing Kits, Laboratory-Based Testing Kits

2) By Sample Type: Stool, Saliva, Skin, Other Sample Types

3) By Application: Gut Health, Skin Health, Nutrition And Diet, Disease Risk Assessment, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Pharmacies, Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channel

5) By End-User: Individuals, Hospitals And Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By At-Home Testing Kits: Gut Health Analysis, Digestive Function Assessment, Personalized Nutrition Guidance, Probiotic Response Evaluation

2) By Laboratory-Based Testing Kits, By Type: Microbial Diversity Profiling, Pathogen Detection, Metabolic Activity Analysis, Antibiotic Resistance Screening

Global Microbiome Testing Kit Market - Regional Insights

In the Microbiome Testing Kit Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in the personalized genomics market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the following years. The regions incorporated in this report comprise of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

