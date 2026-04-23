Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Size Worth $53.17 Billion by 2030 - Report by The Business Research Company

Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage Market Report Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Report Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulk petroleum and chemical storage market to surpass $53 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Specialized Warehousing And Storage market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $156 billion by 2030, with Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage to represent around 34% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,774 billion by 2030, the Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrial expansion, increasing petrochemical production capacity, rising investments in port-based storage terminals, growing energy demand across emerging economies, expansion of export-import trade routes, and increasing focus on supply chain resilience across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of shale oil production, increasing investments in terminal infrastructure, rising demand for strategic petroleum reserves, strong presence of large storage operators, growing adoption of automated monitoring systems, and well-established logistics networks across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market In 2030?

The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is segmented by material type into metal, carbon fiber, glass, fiber, and other material types. The metal market will be the largest segment of the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market segmented by material type, accounting for 54% or $29 billion of the total in 2030. The metal market growth will be driven by increasing demand for safe and durable storage solutions for petroleum and chemicals, rising industrialization and chemical production activities, stringent safety and environmental regulations, growing adoption of advanced corrosion-resistant storage technologies, expanding use in downstream oil and gas and chemical processing industries, and supportive government policies promoting industrial safety and hazardous material management.

The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is segmented by storage type into open top tanks, fixed roof tanks, and floating roof tanks. The fixed roof tanks market will be the largest segment of the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market segmented by storage type, accounting for 45% or $24 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of the fixed roof tanks market will be driven by increasing demand for safe and efficient storage of petroleum and chemical products, expanding industrial and petrochemical infrastructure, rising need for cost-effective storage solutions, advancements in tank design and corrosion-resistant materials, growing adoption in emerging economies, and regulatory support for secure and environmentally compliant storage facilities.

The bulk petroleum and chemical storage market is segmented by application into fuel storage tank and chemical storage tanks. The fuel storage tank market will be the largest segment of the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market, segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $33 billion of the total in 2030. The fuel storage tank market growth will be driven by increasing demand for safe and efficient storage solutions in the oil & gas and chemical industries, rising investments in energy infrastructure, growing adoption of advanced materials and corrosion-resistant technologies, stringent environmental and safety regulations, expanding industrialization and urbanization, and supportive government policies promoting energy security and sustainable storage practices.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global bulk petroleum and chemical storage market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors: growth in global energy demand, expansion of strategic reserves and logistics infrastructure, and technological advancements and digitalization.

Growth In Global Energy Demands - The growth in global energy demands is expected to become a key growth driver for the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market by 2030. The surge in global energy consumption, especially for petroleum products and chemical feedstocks, is a primary driver for bulk storage demand. As industrial activity expands worldwide, particularly in the Asia‑Pacific, reliable storage infrastructure becomes critical to balance supply and demand fluctuations, ensuring steady distribution of crude and refined products. Storage facilities act as strategic reserves and buffer systems in petroleum and chemical logistics chains. As a result, the growth in global energy demands is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Strategic Reserves And Logistics Infrastructure - The expansion of strategic reserves and logistics infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market by 2030. Investment in strategic petroleum reserves and logistics networks reinforces storage capacity growth, particularly in emerging markets. Expansion projects improve connectivity between refining, storage terminals, and distribution hubs critical for efficient downstream operations. This factor also enhances resilience against supply disruptions and supports industrial and economic growth. Consequently, expansion of strategic reserves and logistics infrastructure are projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements And Digitalization - The technological advancements and digitalization is expected to become a key growth driver for the bulk petroleum and chemical storage market by 2030. Adoption of smart storage technologies (such as advanced monitoring, automated leak detection, robotics for inspection, and corrosion‑resistant materials) is reshaping the competitive landscape. These innovations enhance safety, reduce operational costs, and improve asset lifecycle management. Digitalization drives operational efficiency and supports compliance with evolving regulatory and safety protocols. Therefore, the technological advancements and digitalization is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Bulk Petroleum and Chemical Storage Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the metal market, the carbon fiber market, the glass fiber market, and other material types. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of bulk petroleum and chemical storages by industrial, energy, and chemical processing companies, rising demand for high-strength and corrosion-resistant storage solutions, advancements in composite material technologies, growing emphasis on sustainability and safety compliance, and expanding deployment across oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, and logistics operations. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on operational efficiency, long-term asset durability, and regulatory adherence, fuelling transformative development within the broader bulk storage and material solutions industry.

The metal market is projected to grow by $9 billion, the carbon fiber market by $2 billion, the glass fiber market by $3 billion, and the other material types market by $2 billion, over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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