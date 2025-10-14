The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Expanding With $1.53 Billion at 9.4% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $1.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the ocular genetic diagnostics market has shown significant expansion. There is an anticipated increase from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth experienced during the historical period can be associated with early adoption of molecular diagnostic methods, increased knowledge of inherited ocular disorders, developments in academic and clinical research, a rising number of retinal dystrophies cases, and a swell in the demand for pediatric genetic testing.

Over the forthcoming years, the ocular genetic diagnostics market is anticipated to witness considerable expansion. The market is projected to escalate to $1.53 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This expansion during the projected period can be credited to the growing demand for customized eye care, proliferation of direct-to-consumer genetic tests, increased funding in gene therapy studies, the rise of precision medicine initiatives, and the application of artificial intelligence in genetic data interpretation. Key trends during the forecast period might encompass increased application of AI-driven genetic analysis, the growth of home-based genetic testing kits, a spike in demand for prenatal ocular genetic screening, the evolution of gene-specific diagnostic platforms, and progress in cloud-based genetic data storage.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market?

The ocular genetic diagnostic market's growth is likely to be fueled by the escalating frequency of eye-related health conditions. These diseases, encompassing a range of medical issues impacting the structure or performance of the eye, could potentially lead to sight impairment or even blindness if not addressed in time. Increasing screen time and usage of digital devices are largely responsible for the rise in these conditions, contributing to eye fatigue, dry eye, and other vision complications. By identifying hereditary genetic factors linked to these diseases, ocular genetic diagnostics provides valuable insights into the root causes of these problems, thereby facilitating more accurate diagnosis and treatment. For example, a survey conducted in February 2025 by the American Foundation for the Blind, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals with vision loss, revealed that 51.9 million American adults aged 18 and over reported some degree of vision impairment. Of these, 3.7 million have serious visual difficulties despite wearing glasses, and 307,000 are totally blind. The remainder, 47.9 million, still experience minor problems with their vision even while wearing glasses. Therefore, the growing incidence of eye diseases is a significant factor propelling the expansion of the ocular genetic diagnostic market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market?

Major players in the Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

• University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Natera Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• Fulgent Genetics Inc.

• ARUP Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market In The Globe?

Prominent corporations in the ocular genetic diagnostic market are making strides in developing advanced offerings, like clinical services, to boost early detection, diagnostic precision, and customized treatments for inherited eye diseases. Clinical services are medical activities provided by professionals to assess, diagnose, treat, and manage the patient's health issues. For example, in October 2024, the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC), a specialist eye hospital in the public sector of Singapore, introduced the Ocular Genetics Service (OGS). This service is specifically designed to provide specialized care for patients with genetic eye conditions. This dedicated service offers genetic testing, counselling, and customized clinical management in one place, assuring prompt diagnosis and treatment for rare genetic eye diseases. Leveraging multidisciplinary expertise, the OGS improves diagnostic accuracy and allows patients to receive personalized care plans based on their genetic composition. These types of clinical service introductions indicate a wider trend within the ocular genetic diagnostics market towards precision medicine and comprehensive, patient-focused care models.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Segments

The ocular genetic diagnostic market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Test Type: Single Gene Testing, Panel Testing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing

2) By Technology Type: Sequencing Technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray Technology, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3) By Application: Retinal Disorders, Cataract Diagnosis, Inherited Ocular Disorders, Age-Related Macular Degeneration

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Gene Testing: Retinoblastoma Gene Testing (RB1), RPE65 Gene Mutation Testing, MYOC Gene Testing (Glaucoma), OPA1 Gene Testing (Optic Atrophy), BEST1 Gene Testing (Best Disease)

2) By Panel Testing: Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) Panels, Glaucoma Genetic Panels, Macular Dystrophy Panels, Optic Neuropathy Panels, Syndromic Ocular Disorder Panels

3) By Whole Exome Sequencing (WES): Trio Exome Sequencing, Diagnostic Exome Sequencing, Exome Reanalysis Services, Rapid Exome Testing, Prenatal Exome Sequencing

4) By Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS): Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing, Rapid Whole Genome Sequencing, Pediatric Genome Sequencing, Prenatal Whole Genome Sequencing, Ultra-Rare Eye Disease Genome Sequencing

Which Regions Are Dominating The Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Ocular Genetic Diagnostic Global Market report, North America stands as the leading region, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth rate. Areas included in the analysis span North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

