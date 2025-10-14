Point Of Care Lipid Test Market CAGR to be at 9.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.07 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

Point Of Care Lipid Test Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Point Of Care Lipid Test Market?

The market size for point of care lipid test has seen robust growth in the past few years. Its size is anticipated to expand from $0.68 billion in 2024 to $0.74 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The notable growth in the historical span is credited to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia, the expansion of multi-analyte and multiplex testing, an upswing in healthcare spending and reimbursement aid, heightened awareness and focus on preventive healthcare, and broader implementation in retail pharmacies, clinics, and community environments.

Forecasts suggest a solid upturn in the point of care lipid test market in the coming years, with an expected valuation of $1.07 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth during the forecast period is projected to result from factors such as increased usage in home-based and self-monitoring scenarios, a rise in awareness and testing for genetic lipid disorders, a growing burden of chronic diseases, a transition towards value-based healthcare systems, and a predictable demand for consumables. Predicted trends for the forecast period include progress in portable technology, connection with digital health systems, integration with remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telemedical platforms, links within the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) or connected health infrastructure, along with advancements in edge computing and low-energy biosensor chips.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Point Of Care Lipid Test Market?

The growth of the point of care lipid test market is anticipated to be fuelled by the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases encompass disorders of the heart and blood vessels, such as hypertension, stroke, and coronary artery disease, often triggered by atherosclerosis related to abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The proliferation of such diseases is due to the increase in sedentary lifestyles and a decrease in physical activity, leading to obesity, poor circulation, and other cardiovascular disease risk factors. Point-of-care lipid tests aid in managing the rising prevalence of these diseases by offering immediate, on-site assessments of cholesterol and other lipid levels, facilitating early risk detection and rapid decision-making for treatment to arrest disease advancement. For instance, based on a report in January 2024 by the American Heart Association, a nonprofit organization in the US focused on the cardiovascular sector, the death toll from cardiovascular disease was 931,578. This is an increase of 3,000 deaths when juxtaposed to the preceding year's toll of 928,741. Hence, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the point of care lipid test market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Point Of Care Lipid Test Market?

Major players in the Point Of Care Lipid Test Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Quidel Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Horiba ABX SAS

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

• Fisher Scientific International Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Point Of Care Lipid Test Industry?

Prominent firms in the point-of-care lipid test market are turning their attention to innovative solutions such as advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic platforms. These platforms aim to offer quick, precise, and lab-quality lipid panel results at the patient's bedside, enhancing clinical decision-making and patient management processes. The advanced POC diagnostic platform is a portable, integrated device designed to conduct fast and accurate lab-quality tests near the patient, thereby facilitating real-time medical decision-making and immediate health care. For example, in July 2023, Vital Biosciences Inc., a healthcare technology company based in Canada, unveiled VitalOne, a point-of-care lab testing platform. This platform is designed to provide more than 50 lab-quality blood test results in just 20 minutes using a compact, automated device in locations such as clinics and pharmacies. It integrates hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays in a single device. This allows healthcare providers to conduct testing, diagnosis, and treatment in one visit, dramatically enhancing access, speed, and personalization of patient care. Moreover, it provides accuracy that matches traditional central labs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Point Of Care Lipid Test Market Report?

The point of care lipid test market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Types: Instruments, Consumables, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Hyperlipidemia, Hypertriglyceridemia, Tangier Disease, Hyperlipoproteinemia, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Benchtop Analyzers, Portable Or Handheld Analyzers, Multi-parameter Analyzers, Single-parameter Analyzers

2) By Consumables: Test Strips, Reagents And Kits, Quality Control Materials, Calibrators

3) By Other Product Types: Software Solutions, Accessories, Data Management And Connectivity Tools

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Point Of Care Lipid Test Market?

In the 2025 Point Of Care Lipid Test Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. This report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

