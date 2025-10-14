Grovential Publishes Strategic Fundraising Book for Social Entrepreneurs and Tech Founders

The SMART Fundraiser Book Author of The SMART Fundraiser

"The SMART Fundraiser" by Catherine Iheme, MBA, teaches social entrepreneurs how to secure grants, attract investors, and build sustainable revenue streams.

Investors don't just fund ideas; they invest in the people who bring them to life. A great pitch is not just about numbers—it's about vision, passion, and the ability to inspire confidence.” — Investors back people, not just ideas.

ST JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grovential announces the publication of “The SMART Fundraiser: Raise More. Stress Less. Fund Your Mission with Strategy, Not Struggle” by Catherine Iheme, MBA. The comprehensive book addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing nonprofit leaders and social entrepreneurs: securing sustainable funding without overwhelming stress.“The SMART Fundraiser” provides a step-by-step roadmap for social entrepreneurs, tech founders, and nonprofit leaders seeking to navigate the complex funding landscape. From grant writing to investor pitches, the book covers proven strategies that help organizations raise capital while maintaining focus on their core mission.“I’ve seen far too many brilliant entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders struggle, not because their ideas weren’t good enough, but because they were approaching fundraising the wrong way,” says Catherine Iheme, MBA, founder of Grovential. “This book teaches readers how to show funders why supporting their mission is a smart investment, not just a charitable contribution.”Unlike generic fundraising guides, “The SMART Fundraiser” combines strategic frameworks with real-world applications across multiple funding sources:• Grant Writing Mastery: Learn how to craft compelling proposals that stand out in competitive application processes• Investor Relations: Discover how to pitch to angel investors and venture capitalists with confidence• Sustainable Revenue Systems: Build diversified income streams that reduce dependence on single funding sources• Strategic Storytelling: Master the art of blending data with emotion to create narratives that inspire action• Relationship Building: Develop long-term partnerships with funders rather than one-time transactionsThe book includes practical worksheets, templates, and real-life case studies from organizations that have successfully secured millions in funding.“The SMART Fundraiser” is designed for:• Nonprofit leaders seeking grant funding and donor support• Social entrepreneurs pursuing investment capital• Small business owners exploring funding options and tech founders• Anyone with a mission-driven idea that needs financial backingKey Takeaways From “The SMART Fundraiser”Readers will learn how to:• Set SMART goals that align with funder priorities• Research and identify the best grant opportunities• Navigate the loan approval process with confidence• Build a pitch that captures investor attention• Leverage digital tools and crowdfunding platforms• Create sustainable revenue streams beyond traditional fundraising• Develop relationships that lead to repeat fundingAbout the AuthorCatherine Iheme, MBA, is the founder of Grovential, where she helps mission-driven founders develop sustainable revenue systems and secure strategic funding. With an MBA in Social Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Catherine combines analytical thinking with storytelling to help founders attract funders, build lasting relationships, and secure the financial resources they need to thrive.Her expertise spans grant writing, diverse revenue streams, product development, marketing, and impact-driven business growth. Through Grovential, Catherine provides comprehensive support for founders seeking to scale their impact through strategic funding approaches.About GroventialGrovential supports mission-driven funders with their fundraising needs, helping them build sustainable revenue systems so they can focus on their mission. From grants to loans, Grovential simplifies the funding process, crafts compelling narratives, measures the impact of what matters, and helps founders secure the resources needed to thrive.“The SMART Fundraiser” is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats through Amazon Gumroad , Payhip, and major online retailers. The book officially launched on August 30, 2025.For bulk orders, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, contact:Zaria PhilipsEmail: inquire@grovential.comWebsite: www.grovential.com Media Contact:Zaria PhilipsPR Leadinquire@grovential.com

