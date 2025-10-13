Bootstrapped Fitness Brand STEPR Announces Community Equity Round After Building Category Leadership in Stair Climbing

Own a stake in STEPR the next category leader

Profitable hardware-first growth, 7,000+ units sold and $25M+ lifetime revenue; founders invite the community to back the next stage of multi-channel expansion.

We bootstrapped, built real products, proved product market fit & demand, & became the leader in the home stair-climbing category. Now we’re inviting our community to own a stake in what comes next.” — Daniel Alenaddaf | Co-Founder

DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEPR, the hardware-first fitness company redefining stair climbing for home and commercial training, today announced a community equity round is now open to the public. The company has been self-funded to date, selling 7,000+ units, generating $25M+ lifetime revenue (including approx. $14M in FY ’25), and now expanding into 450+ Dick’s Sporting Goods locations alongside leading partners such as Rogue Fitness, Scheels, ABT and Johnson Fitness.“Over the last few years, the fitness space was flooded with venture-backed experiments. We chose a different path, ” said Dan, STEPR co-founder. “We bootstrapped, built real products, proved product market fit and demand, and became the leader in the home stair-climbing category all without locking customers into mandatory subscriptions. Now we’re inviting our community to own a stake in what comes next.”Why Now?1. Category momentum, real traction: 300M+ steps logged across the installed base; strong adoption by elite athletes across CrossFit, HYROX, Body Building,Ultra Endurance and many other sports.2. Defensible innovation: Multiple Patents pending across STEPR’s stair climber line; plus exclusive global license for commercial grade next-gen VPR™ fan/airresistance cardio technology.3. Multi-stream growth plan: Plans on releasing an optional membership rewards (ARR), IP licensing, commercial/B2B channel growth, events, studio concepts, and new cardio/strength modalities all layered on a profitable hardware core.4. Retail scale + commercial runway: From home to full-commercial, STEPR’s product roadmap covers the full pyramid of demand.A David vs. Goliath Approach:STEPR’s founders contrast their path, bootstrapped, profitable on hardware, and community-first. Against the pandemic-era, VC-heavy bets that left many connected-fitness companies overcapitalized and underperforming. By letting customers fully use their equipment without a paywall, STEPR has built trust, brand affinity and repeat demand.Market Context & Comparisons:STEPR’s momentum has already outpaced early crowdfunding benchmarks in connected fitness. While Peloton raised approximately $307k on Kickstarter in 2013, Hydrow approximately $1M on Indiegogo in 2018 , and CLMBR approximately $1.3M in 2020 , STEPR’s 2023 pre-sale of approx $2.4M, moving over 800 units. This represents one of the larger pre-sales of fitness equipment, signalling category leadership before opening its equity round.How to Participate:Prospective investors can learn more and register interest at https://invest.getstepr.com/ . For more information, view the Offering Memorandum for STEPR Inc.About STEPR:STEPR is a fitness company on a mission to make stair climbing and stepping the most accessible, results-driven cardio for home and commercial training. With patented innovations, a profitable hardware core, and an expanding ecosystem of software, adjacent product categories, B2B and commercial channels, STEPR is building the next great fitness platform.Media Contact:invest@getstepr.comDisclaimer: Investing involves risk, including loss of capital. This announcement contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. STEPR has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained via here: https://invest.getstepr.com/ . Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.

