Dabadu Launches Dealer ID Verification Free Forever, No Contracts, and Fully Integrated Into CRM

A DIACC member, Dabadu, supports Canada’s digital identity transformation with seamless, lender-aligned verification built directly into dealership workflows.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dabadu, a member of the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) and the company behind Canada’s all-in-one CRM and digital retailing platform, announced that its Dealer ID Verification solution is now free forever: with no monthly fees, no contracts, and instant integration inside the CRM.As Canada accelerates toward a secure and trusted digital identity ecosystem, automotive lenders are taking the lead by requiring verified customer identities as part of funded credit applications. Dabadu’s initiative ensures dealerships can keep pace effortlessly, embedding compliant, DIACC-aligned verification right where it belong: inside their existing sales and credit workflows.Supporting Canada’s Digital Identity Shift“Canada’s lenders are leading an important transition toward verified digital identity,” said Pulkit Arora, CEO of Dabadu. “Our goal is to make this shift effortless for dealerships. By removing monthly fees and vendor complexity, we’re enabling every store to participate in this movement without barriers.”Program Highlights- Free forever: no monthly fees or long-term contracts- DIACC member, supporting Canada’s verified identity framework- Seamless CRM integration: verification at the moment of deal creation- Pay-per-use flexibility, ensuring costs align with dealership volumeBy removing recurring costs and simplifying compliance, Dabadu is helping Canadian dealerships modernize with confidence — staying compliant, efficient, and customer-focused in a digital-first world.To learn more, click here. About DabaduDabadu is a Canadian automotive software company that helps dealerships manage leads, retail digitally, and stay compliant — all from one AI-powered CRM. A proud member of the Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), Dabadu supports the advancement of secure, interoperable digital identity solutions across the automotive industry.

