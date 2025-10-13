From Fugitive to Fighter: Bobby Khan Bursts Onto Nevada’s Political Scene Backed by GOP Chairman and Hollywood Star
Backed by Trump-backed GOP Chair Michael McDonald and actress Dawn Olivieri, Bobby Khan leads a bold fight for reform, veterans, and Nevada’s wild horses.
Known for his blunt, fearless style, Khan’s honesty—shaped by both triumphs and legal troubles—has struck a chord with Nevadans tired of politics as usual.
Khan has already drawn national attention. Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri has joined his mission to end the costly wild horse roundups, exposing how:
• Horses sold into the slaughter pipeline are being exploited for human and drug trafficking Source: https://bobbykhanforcongress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FILE_6685.pdf.
• With beef prices climbing, wild horse meat—at roughly $125 a horse versus $1,600 for cattle—is being illegally mixed into beef sold to consumers
Source: https://bobbykhanforcongress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FILE_6685.pdf.
Backing him on the political front, Michael McDonald, Nevada GOP Chairman and the longest-serving party chair in the nation, has pledged full support, declaring Khan “the candidate who will fight for Nevada’s people—and for America’s horses.”
Khan’s campaign extends beyond the horse fight with a bold agenda:
• Zero taxes for veterans
• End civil asset forfeiture without conviction
• Bring manufacturing back to America
• Zero taxes on gambling winnings
• Justice and prison reform
What began as a long shot is quickly becoming a movement. His rallies draw Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.
“I’ve lived the highest highs and the lowest lows. That’s why I fight—for the people who can’t fight for themselves. No status quo. No excuses. Just truth and solutions.” — Bobby Khan
With celebrity backing, party support, and a rapidly growing base, Bobby Khan is emerging as a frontrunner in Nevada’s District 1 race.
###
Bobby Khan
Bobby Khan for Congress
+1 609-328-4332
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.