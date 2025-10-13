From Fugitive to Fighter: Bobby Khan Bursts Onto Nevada’s Political Scene Backed by GOP Chairman and Hollywood Star

Bobby Khan for Congress

Backed by Trump-backed GOP Chair Michael McDonald and actress Dawn Olivieri, Bobby Khan leads a bold fight for reform, veterans, and Nevada’s wild horses.

I’ve lived the highest highs and the lowest lows. That’s why I fight—for the people who can’t fight for themselves. No status quo. No excuses. Just truth and solutions.” — Bobby Khan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobby Khan, once a celebrity exotic car dealer turned FBI fugitive, has exploded onto Nevada’s political stage with a congressional campaign unlike anything the state has seen. With packed rallies, viral online traction, and a bold reform agenda, Khan is shaking up District 1 and redefining what it means to run for office in America.Known for his blunt, fearless style, Khan’s honesty—shaped by both triumphs and legal troubles—has struck a chord with Nevadans tired of politics as usual.Khan has already drawn national attention. Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri has joined his mission to end the costly wild horse roundups, exposing how:• Horses sold into the slaughter pipeline are being exploited for human and drug trafficking Source: https://bobbykhanforcongress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FILE_6685.pdf • With beef prices climbing, wild horse meat—at roughly $125 a horse versus $1,600 for cattle—is being illegally mixed into beef sold to consumersSource: https://bobbykhanforcongress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FILE_6685.pdf Backing him on the political front, Michael McDonald, Nevada GOP Chairman and the longest-serving party chair in the nation, has pledged full support, declaring Khan “the candidate who will fight for Nevada’s people—and for America’s horses.”Khan’s campaign extends beyond the horse fight with a bold agenda:• Zero taxes for veterans• End civil asset forfeiture without conviction• Bring manufacturing back to America• Zero taxes on gambling winnings• Justice and prison reformWhat began as a long shot is quickly becoming a movement. His rallies draw Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.“I’ve lived the highest highs and the lowest lows. That’s why I fight—for the people who can’t fight for themselves. No status quo. No excuses. Just truth and solutions.” — Bobby KhanWith celebrity backing, party support, and a rapidly growing base, Bobby Khan is emerging as a frontrunner in Nevada’s District 1 race.###

