Arizona-Based Company, DHX Software, Announces Sponsorship of Blue Moon Adaptive Riding

Blue Moon Adaptive Riding LLC, utilizes equine therapy to help children regulate their behavior, improve physical abilities, and develop valuable social skills.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DHX Software is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Moon Adaptive Riding, LLC , a non-profit program offering equine therapy to children. DHX Software, an Arizona custom software solutions company, is proud to support this important, local non-profit. Based in the Phoenix Metro Area, Blue Moon Adaptive Riding offers therapeutic riding services for children with a wide range of disabilities.Therapeutic, or adaptive riding, is widely recognized as a highly effective way to heal and support children with disabilities. Adaptive riding is the therapeutic use of horseback riding, adapted to individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. Interacting with horses through riding and caring for them in a safe and modified manner builds strength, promotes flexibility, supports balance, and builds confidence.Blue Moon Adaptive Riding Director, Storme Stockman, says:"Horses are amazing partners in healing. These intuitive and sensitive animals have a calming presence that helps children regulate their emotions, build physical strength, and develop confidence. Through our adaptive riding program, kids learn to connect with horses, leading to real breakthroughs in their physical, mental, and emotional health. It's a powerful and life-changing experience."For more information about adaptive riding services, or to donate in support of disabled children and their families, please call (623) 229-0262 or email Bluemoonadaptiveriding@gmail.com.About Company:DHX Software is a custom software company trusted by dozens of businesses nationwide. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, DHX specializes in Construction, FinTech, Software, and Healthcare industry businesses, helping builders, bankers, and hospitals manage and scale their rapidly growing businesses or evolving organizations. DHX is proud to support businesses, large and small, in solving their problems and future-proofing operations with tailored software solutions

