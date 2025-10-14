Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring Welcomes LiquidCool Solutions - Launches Maine's First AI Data Center

"Green 4 Maine is committed to revitalizing Northern Maine through visionary energy and economic development initiatives with strategic partners like Liquid Cool Solutions:"

LIMESTONE, ME, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loring LCDC, LLC (Loring LiquidCool Data Center) (LCDC) and Green 4 Maine, LLC, a clean energy and regional redevelopment firm, are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership and launch of Maine’s first AI data center on the Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring at the historic Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County, Maine. The Loring AI Data Center will be designed around IT hardware furnished by LiquidCool Solutions (LCS), a leading innovator in high-efficiency data infrastructure and its patented immersion cooling technology,LCDC has entered into a long-term lease for 115,000 square feet of space, marking a transformative milestone in the continued revitalization of the historic base into a thriving business friendly, regional economic and innovative technology hub.“This is more than a data center—this is a blueprint for the future of clean tech infrastructure,” said Herb Zien, LCS Vice Chair. “By combining LiquidCool Solutions patented cooling technology with the unique footprint of the Green 4 Maine Campus site, and pairing it with future clean advanced energy technology solutions, we can meet growing AI, HPC, and cloud computing demands while drastically reducing capital expense and operating costs.”“Green 4 Maine is committed to revitalizing Northern Maine through visionary energy and economic development initiatives with strategic partners like LCS,” said Scott Hinkel, Managing Director of Green 4 Maine. “This partnership allows us to unlock the full potential of the Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring while turning Maine into a global hub for clean digital innovation.”As digital infrastructure and energy independence become increasingly vital, the LCS-Green 4 Maine partnership represents a critical step toward a sustainable, secure, and scalable data future.About The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring:The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring, located on the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, is the largest commercial business and industrial park in the State of Maine. Green 4 Maine’s ambitious redevelopment initiative is designed to revitalize the campus, stimulate job creation, and drive economic growth throughout Northern Maine and its surrounding communities. The Green 4 Maine Campus at Loring, also synonymous with Green 4 Maine’s branded “Loring Innovation Hub”, this is where a cooperative technology collaborative is being curated for the future of Maine’s Technology Renaissance.With robust infrastructure and direct access to one of the longest airstrips in the United States - spanning over 12,100 feet, the campus is uniquely positioned as a premier air cargo and logistics hub serving both regional and national distribution needs.The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring offers scalable industrial, commercial, and innovation space, making it an ideal home for businesses seeking room to grow in a strategically located, opportunity-rich environment. Through targeted investment, adaptive reuse, and public-private collaboration, The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring is set to become a cornerstone of economic resurgence in the entire region.For additional information: Please contact public relations via email at Leasing@Green4Maine.com, or via the website http://www.Green4Maine.com/ About LiquidCool Solutions:LiquidCool Solutions currently holds a global IP portfolio comprising 69 patents centered on cooling electronics by means of chassis-based single-phase immersion with forced convection. Using off-the-shelf components, LCS technology combines the energy efficiency of total immersion with targeted cooling capability for AI processors. An LCS chassis fits into standard data center racks, so the transition from air to liquid cooling is inexpensive and seamless. Lab and field testing confirm that LCS technology dramatically reduces the footprint of a data center, cutting energy usage by 40%, maintenance by 90%, white space by 70%, and eliminating water consumption. This is the most energy efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly method for running data centers into the future.For additional information: Please contact public relations via email at info@liquidcoolSolutions.com, or via the website http://www.LiquidCoolSolutions.com/

