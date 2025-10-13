Craig Hospital Breaks Ground on 86,000-Square-Feet Campus Expansion and $100 Million Hope & Homecomings Campaign

Craig Hospital officially broke ground on its transformative 86,000 sf campus expansion.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Hospital, a nationally recognized rehabilitation hospital specializing in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with spinal cord and brain injury, officially broke ground October 10, 2025, on its transformative campus expansion. The event marks the first phase of a major expansion project and the launch of the $100 million Hope & Homecomings Campaign, the largest fundraising effort in the hospital’s 118-year history.The initiative will add more than 86,000 square feet to Craig’s campus in its East Building, expanding access to expert care and accelerating innovation in neurorehabilitation, ensuring that more people living with spinal cord and brain injuries can return home with strength, independence and hope.Key priorities of the Hope & Homecomings Campaign include:• Expanding inpatient care: Increasing capacity by 13-15% and serving patients sooner by adding at least 26 new patient rooms, including Craig’s first 12-room Neuromedical Unit• Accelerating innovation: Adding 8,500 square feet dedicated to translational research and a new Human Movement Lab to integrate research into real-world therapies and expand Craig’s research capacity• Grow and strengthen Craig’s holistic programs: Growing donor-funded, whole-person programs not covered by insurance, including Craig’s recreational therapy, horticultural therapy, community reintegration and adaptive transportation programs, and patient assistance“Empowering lives is what we do at Craig Hospital, and the Hope & Homecomings campaign is part of that bold mission,” Craig Hospital President and CEO Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, said. “This initiative will enable Craig to serve more individuals across the country who are impacted by spinal cord and brain injury, care for them sooner, and bring advanced research and therapy to life.”For patients and families, the impact of this expansion represents hope and possibility after injury.“That’s why this groundbreaking means so much. It’s not just about buildings—it’s about creating more opportunities for people to rebuild their lives, to move forward with confidence, and to know they’re not alone,” Sherown Campbell, Craig Hospital patient, said.Since fundraising began in October 2022, the Craig Hospital Foundation has already secured $64 million in philanthropic commitments.“This work represents the unyielding determination of the Craig community to keep moving forward,” Jim Johnson, Hope & Homecomings Campaign Chair, said. “This is where more hope and homecomings truly begin to take shape as we mark the start of the next chapter in Craig Hospital’s legacy.”The expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2028. Learn more at HopeAndHomecomings.org About Craig HospitalCraig Hospital is a nationally recognized neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specialized in the care of individuals who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit, 93-bed hospital providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, neurorehabilitation, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 36 consecutive years and has received the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Qualityseven times since 2019 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 4th recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Programin 2020, ensuring Magnet designation until 2025. Craig is regularly voted by employees as a USA TODAY Top Workplace and a Denver Post Top Workplace. craighospital.org About the Craig Hospital FoundationAs one of the only stand-alone, not-for-profit hospitals in Colorado, Craig Hospital relies on donor support to provide cutting-edge, holistic care. The Craig Hospital Foundation is an independent 501 (c)(3) that exists solely to support the hospital, its programs and its patients. Operating in accordance with the philosophy of Craig Hospital, the Foundation builds lifelong relationships with contributors, raises funds, and dedicates its resources to further advance the needs of Craig Hospital and those it serves. Guided by a dedicated and civic-minded board of directors, the Craig Foundation offers members of the community many meaningful ways to support the hospital’s work in helping people rebuild their lives. craighospital.org/foundation

Craig Hospital and Craig Foundation Groundbreaking Ceremony | Campus Expansion Announcement (LIVE)

