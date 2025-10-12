To the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges

AZERBAIJAN, October 12 - Dear event participants,

I sincerely welcome you to the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, being held in Baku, and wish every success to this prestigious event dedicated to advancing the administration of justice and strengthening judicial independence.

Bringing together national judges’ associations from nearly 100 countries, the International Association of Judges has, since its establishment, become an important institution that has undertaken major initiatives to safeguard judicial independence, strengthen the rule of law, and enhance the quality and efficiency of the administration of justice. Today, the International Association of Judges also serves as a space for international dialogue and cooperation aimed at enhancing the judiciary, one of the fundamental pillars of the rule of law.

Azerbaijan’s achievement of the right to host the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges is a testament to our country’s growing international standing and reflects the global legal community’s confidence and trust in its judicial and legal system.

Hosting this prominent event in Azerbaijan this year carries special symbolic significance for our country and its entire legal community. In Azerbaijan, 2025 has been declared the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.” Thirty years ago, in 1995, under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, our Constitution was developed and adopted, establishing the principles on which an independent, three-tiered judiciary was built. Since then, the separation of powers, the protection of human rights, and the supremacy of the law have become fundamental pillars of our state governance. Azerbaijan has successfully liberated its occupied territories, thereby ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty enshrined as an ultimate principle in the Supreme Law.

The establishment of a rule-of-law state in the Republic of Azerbaijan remains a strategic priority of our national policy. Comprehensive measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the role of the administration of justice as the primary guarantor of human rights protection. As a result of the consistent reforms undertaken in our country, the judicial efficiency has improved, citizens’ access to justice has expanded, and the independence of judges has been further solidified. In the meantime, the application of information technologies and digital solutions has ensured transparency and pace of judicial processes, and significant steps have been taken to improve citizens’ access to the courts. These measures have strengthened public confidence in the administration of justice and reinforced the judiciary’s role as one of the fundamental pillars of a rule-of-law state.

The challenges of the modern era - global socio-economic transformations, rapid digitalization, and the adoption of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence - require judicial systems to continuously adapt and embrace innovative approaches. In this regard, the annual meetings of the International Association of Judges provide a valuable platform for exchanging best practices and engaging in effective dialogue, helping to identify future development directions for judicial and legal systems and to respond to the challenges they face in the context of present-day realities.

I am confident that the exchange of ideas, the recommendations adopted, and the outcomes of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges will make significant contributions to strengthening judicial independence, improving the quality of the administration of justice, ensuring more effective enforcement of the rule of law and protection of human rights, and advancing international solidarity.

I warmly welcome you once again to Baku and wish every success to the 67th Annual Meeting.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 October 2025