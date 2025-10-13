WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Fingerprint Biometrics Market Reach USD 74.1 Billion at 13.4% CAGR by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global fingerprint biometrics market size was valued at USD 21.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 345 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4370 Driving FactorsThe fingerprint biometrics market is expected to witness notable growth owing to surge in penetration of user identification devices and increased spending in the defense sector. Moreover, key technological developments leading to the commodification of biometrics are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, operational concerns related to privacy, security, and ROI limit the growth of the fingerprint biometrics market.Market SegmentationThe fingerprint biometrics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By type, it is divided into AFIS technology and Non-AFIS technology. On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, travel and tourism, IT and telecom, government & defense, automotive, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the fingerprint biometrics industry include Thales, Bio-Key International, HID Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, Anviz Global Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Fingerprint Cards AB, and FingerCheck. Major players have adopted product launch, partnership, collaborations, and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio and gain strong foothold in the fingerprint biometrics industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4370 By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global fingerprint biometrics market revenue in 2022, owing to the integration of fingerprint recognition in access control systems for both physical and digital environments, including workplaces, government facilities, and financial institutions. The increased emphasis on security and identity verification fueled the deployment of fingerprint biometrics in smartphones, laptops, and other personal devices. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in the implementation of fingerprint biometrics for financial transactions, access control, and workforce management, reflecting a growing emphasis on security and efficiency. Mobile devices equipped with fingerprint sensors became commonplace, contributing to the seamless integration of biometrics into daily life.By offering, the hardware segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global fingerprint biometrics market revenue, as fingerprint recognition technology was becoming more widespread and integrated into various devices, including smartphones, laptops, and access control systems. Manufacturers were focusing on improving the resolution and sensitivity of fingerprint sensors to ensure more reliable and secure authentication. However, the services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the use of fingerprint biometrics in healthcare services, providing secure access to patient records and ensuring the accuracy of medical information. Moreover, the deployment of fingerprint technology in access control systems for buildings and secure facilities has gained momentum, enhancing physical security measures. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of fingerprint biometrics with artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to further improve accuracy, speed, and overall reliability, expanding its applications in a wide range of services, from law enforcement to e-commerce.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fingerprint-biometrics-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a notable transformation in the landscape of fingerprint biometrics, primarily due to concerns related to hygiene and the potential transmission of viruses through surface contact.● Traditional fingerprint recognition systems, often employed in various sectors for secure access and identification, faced challenges as individuals became more cautious about physical contact with shared surfaces, such as fingerprint scanners.● The widespread use of face masks during the pandemic presented challenges for facial recognition systems, leading to a reevaluation of touchless alternatives. ● While facial recognition remained relevant, there was a growing interest in refining and improving fingerprint biometrics systems to make them more conducive to a hygienic environment. 