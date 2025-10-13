Global Smart Warehousing Market to Reach USD 83.74 Mn by 2032 | Driven by Automation & AI

Integration of IoT, AI, and automation is transforming warehouses, boosting efficiency, accuracy, and reducing operational costs globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Smart Warehousing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Others), by Offering (Software, Hardware): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032" The global smart warehousing market size was valued at USD 32.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 83.74 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.Smart warehouse systems provide companies with real-time visibility, enabling process optimization and immediate operational adjustments. By minimizing human errors and enhancing safety and security, these systems help save time, reduce costs, boost profits, and improve overall customer satisfaction.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A233644 These advanced warehouses leverage technologies like automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to streamline operations. AGVs allow companies to automate tasks efficiently without requiring major modifications to existing warehouse layouts, offering flexibility and scalability.Additionally, smart warehousing solutions such as automated picking and mobile sorting enable the use of taller racks and narrower aisles. This optimized layout allows warehouses to store more products in a smaller space, maximizing storage capacity and overall operational efficiency.Advancements in automation and robotics technology are transforming warehouse operations by enabling process automation and reducing reliance on manual labor, thereby cutting labor and operational costs. The growth of industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, and textiles has led to an increase in the number of warehouses and heightened operational complexities. To address these challenges, warehouses are increasingly leveraging automation to boost productivity and minimize errors. Technologies like automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) and mobile robots significantly enhance operational efficiency while reducing labor expenses, driving the demand for automated hardware in the smart warehousing market.The primary goal of warehouse automation is to streamline workflow management. This is achieved through the implementation of advanced software systems that manage inventory, operations, and logistics efficiently. Warehouses also generate vast amounts of data, which can be transformed into actionable insights using computer systems. Managing high-volume inventory transactions manually is challenging and prone to errors, but automation helps eliminate these risks, increasing the demand for warehouse management software solutions.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A233644 Rising disposable incomes have boosted demand for consumer products such as personal care items, apparel, and groceries. Simultaneously, growth in industrial sectors like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages has strengthened manufacturers of industrial components, hardware, and raw materials. However, this expansion has placed significant strain on supply chains, including warehousing and logistics. To mitigate these challenges, companies are adopting warehouse automation to streamline storage, distribution, and overall warehouse management, propelling the growth of the smart warehousing market.Furthermore, the e-commerce industry is relatively large in the U.S., and has been growing rapidly. For instance, according to the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce of U.S., the retail e-commerce sales for the second quarter of 2022, was $257.3 billion, an increase of 2.7% from the first quarter of 2022. Such factors are expected to fuel smart warehousing industry.The smart warehousing industry is segmented based on offering, application, and region. By offering, the market is categorized into hardware and software solutions. In terms of application, it serves industries such as automotive, food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The competitive landscape of the smart warehousing market is highly dynamic, with several key players shaping the industry. Leading companies focus on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market positions. Notable market participants include Locus Robotics, Smart Warehousing, Tecsys, ABB, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Blue Yonder, Inc., and Softeon, among others.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A233644 Canada represents a significant market within the region due to its large population and high disposable income. Canadian consumers spend substantially on food and beverage products. According to Statistics Canada, in 2021, food and beverage sales increased by 11.8% year-on-year, while sales volume grew by 4.9%. The food and beverage sector requires extensive inventory management, making warehouse automation systems essential. Businesses in this industry produce goods in large quantities that must be stored to maintain quality until reaching consumers. Smart warehousing solutions help minimize spoilage and contamination risks while ensuring secure storage. Additionally, inventory management software improves order fulfillment, reduces inventory levels, and shortens order cycle times.Software solutions in the smart warehousing market play a critical role in regulating warehouse and distribution center operations. These platforms provide real-time visibility, automation, and optimization of key tasks, including inventory management, receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and overall warehouse workflow. By enhancing productivity, reducing errors, improving customer satisfaction, and delivering supply chain cost savings, smart warehousing software is becoming a vital component of modern logistics operations.Key players in smart warehousing indutry such as Honeywell, Dematic, Zebra Technologies, Siemens, and Daifuku are focusing on strategic partnerships, technological innovations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Emphasis is on developing AI-driven solutions, autonomous robotics, and IoT-enabled warehouse management systems.The competitive landscape also sees a rise in startups offering niche solutions, enhancing automation capabilities, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking to cater to the growing demand for smart and efficient warehousing solutions.Key Findings of the Study1. IoT and AI technologies are central to the growth of smart warehousing solutions.2. Automated warehouses reduce labor costs and enhance operational efficiency.3. Key Findings of the Study1. IoT and AI technologies are central to the growth of smart warehousing solutions.2. Automated warehouses reduce labor costs and enhance operational efficiency.3. E-commerce growth is the primary driver of market expansion globally.4. High initial investments and integration challenges remain major market barriers.5. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to industrialization and e-commerce penetration.

