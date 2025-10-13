Dr. Roxanne Kemp Makes History as First Black Woman to Found Global Accrediting Body for Digital Education

Dr. Roxanne Kemp, Founder & President of IACDE

IACDE launches as a digital-first accrediting commission redefining quality assurance for global online education.

We are not just creating a new accreditor; we are democratizing quality assurance for the digital age.” — Dr. Roxanne Kemp, Founder and President of IACDE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Accrediting Commission for Digital Education (IACDE) today announced its official global launch — a milestone redefining educational quality assurance for the digital age. Dr. Roxanne Kemp, Ph.D., Founder and President of IACDE, is recognized as the first Black woman in recorded history to establish an international accrediting body for digital education and online universities.

✦ 𝗔 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆

The creation of IACDE signals a transformative shift in who defines excellence in education. For more than a century, the authority to set academic standards has been concentrated in traditional, often exclusive institutions. IACDE changes that narrative by centering diversity, innovation, and access in global quality assurance for digital-first institutions.

“For decades, the power to define ‘quality’ in education has been concentrated in a homogenous group. This has left entire sectors of innovative, digital, and faith-based institutions struggling for validation,” said Dr. Roxanne Kemp. “IACDE is more than a new accreditor—it’s a movement to redefine who gets to shape excellence in education. We are opening the doors of quality assurance to the entire digital world.”

✦ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗔𝗖𝗗𝗘 𝗗𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 — 𝗔 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

Unlike legacy accreditors that retrofit century-old standards for virtual settings, IACDE was built from the ground up for online education and emerging technologies. Its framework reflects a mentorship-driven ethos and measurable impact.

𝗙𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗔𝗖𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Digital-First Quality Standards – Benchmarks designed for online universities, academies, and training institutions.

• Global Accessibility – Open to institutions worldwide, regardless of size, region, or faith affiliation.

• Ethical and Equitable Review – Peer evaluations by diverse educators across multiple cultures and disciplines.

• Innovation and Impact Measurement – Focused on learner outcomes, social contribution, and technology integration.

• Mentorship-Driven Accreditation – A supportive process that promotes institutional growth beyond compliance.

✦ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀

Dr. Kemp’s leadership and IACDE’s emergence arrive at a pivotal time in global education. Online learning has expanded faster than traditional quality assurance systems can adapt, leaving many innovative institutions unrecognized. IACDE bridges that gap by validating digital excellence while upholding integrity and accountability.

By establishing a global accrediting body led by a woman of color, IACDE sets a precedent for equity and inclusion in educational governance — ensuring that quality assurance finally reflects the diversity of those it serves.

✦ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗿. 𝗥𝗼𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗺𝗽

Dr. Roxanne Kemp is an educator, entrepreneur, and higher-education innovator with advanced studies in technology, business, and psychology. She has led numerous academic and nonprofit initiatives dedicated to equity and innovation in online learning. As Founder and President of the International Accrediting Commission for Digital Education, Dr. Kemp continues to pioneer systems that empower digital institutions and global learners alike. Her work integrates technology, ethics, and access to ensure that all voices have a seat at the table of educational quality.

✦ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗜𝗔𝗖𝗗𝗘)

The International Accrediting Commission for Digital Education (IACDE) is the first global accrediting body founded by a Black woman. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, IACDE advances innovation, quality, and equity in digital education worldwide. Through its mentorship-based review model, IACDE accredits online universities, professional academies, corporate training programs, and micro-learning organizations that demonstrate excellence in outcomes and ethics.

For accreditation inquiries or to learn more, visit www.iacde.org

or email press@iacde.org

Media Contact:

IACDE Press Office

Email: press@iacde.org

Website: www.iacde.org

