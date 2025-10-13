Cary, IL. Residents Push to Stop Local Route 31 Connection

Residents of Cary, IL. are urging Mayor Kownick and Village Trustees to stop the Illinois Rt. 31 connection to protect children and keep taxes low.

CARY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM, the Cary Village Board of Trustees and Mayor will take their final vote on a proposal to connect traffic-dense Route 31 to the local road New Haven Dr. in Cary, IL. Local residents are urging Mayor Mark Kownick and Trustees Dale Collier Jr., David Prusina, Ellen McAlpine, Rick Dudek, Rick Walrath, and Anthony Stefani to STOP the proposed road development.Residents are certain that the project will endanger children who play in the neighborhood, increase rush-hour traffic by hundreds of cars per hour, and raise local taxes due to the added cost of road maintenance. Currently, Cary is a quiet community with safe streets; however, connecting to Route 31 is expected to bring heavy traffic similar to that seen on Cary-Algonquin Rd. and Three Oaks Rd.Reportedly, the Village of Cary has not been transparent with residents—taking votes behind closed doors and misrepresenting public comments in meeting minutes. Moreover, the Board has allegedly ignored concerns from residents with disabilities and continues to prioritize its own agenda despite widespread public opposition.To date, residents of Cimarron Dr., New Haven Dr., Collins Dr., Georgetown Dr., and Montclair Dr. have contributed thousands of dollars of their own money to fight the proposed road connection.If you’d like to send a message in under 30 seconds, the residents of Cimarron Dr. have created the following website:PLEASE attend the Cary Village Hall meeting on Oct. 21 at 6:00 PM.755 Georgetown Dr.Cary, IL, 60013Together, we will stop this village board from destroying our small town.If you want to send your own personalized message, please email/call the Village Board with the contact information provided below.Cary Village Hall Main Line: +1 (847) 639-0003Mayor Mark Kownick: mkownick@caryillinois.comDale Collier Jr.: dcollier@caryillinois.comDavid Prusina: dprusina@caryillinois.comEllen McAlpine: emcalpine@caryillinois.comRick Dudek: rdudek@caryillinois.comRick Walrath: rwalrath@caryillinois.comAnthony Stefani: astefani@caryillinois.comTell our local representatives you will not vote for them unless they VOTE NO on the Rt. 31 connection to New Haven Dr.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.