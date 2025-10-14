Blumenshine Law Group Launches Illinois UM Coverage Resource to Help Crash Victims

The guide explains Illinois uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, who is covered, when it applies, and the first steps to take after a crash.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Blumenshine Law Group announced a new online resource that explains how uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage work in Illinois. Read the guide: Uninsured Motorist Coverage in Illinois. The guide answers common questions about who is covered, when coverage applies in hit-and-run situations, what limits to consider, and the first steps to protect a claim.The content includes a quick checklist, plain-English definitions, and links to related topics such as documenting a crash, understanding policy limits, and preparing a claim. The goal is to give consumers straightforward, practical information they can use before they speak with an attorney.“A lot of people do not learn about uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage until they really need it,” said a spokesperson for the firm. “We built this resource to make the rules clear, outline the steps to take, and help families make informed decisions.”As experienced Chicago personal injury attorneys, the firm’s team handles cases involving uninsured drivers, hit and run collisions, and low policy limits. The new guide explains how claims are evaluated, why prompt reporting and documentation matter, and how arbitration may work if a claim does not settle.Highlights of the new resourceQuick Answer section that summarizes when UM appliesWho is covered and how policy definitions affect family members and passengersWhen to consider UIM if the at-fault driver’s insurance is not enoughSteps to take after a crash and a simple evidence checklistLinks to related articles and a free case evaluation optionRead the full guide: Uninsured Motorist Coverage in Illinois About Blumenshine Law Group Blumenshine Law Group is a Chicago law firm focused on serious injury cases. The firm represents clients in motor vehicle collisions, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims, and other complex personal injury matters. The team combines practical guidance with clear communication and timely action.Media Contact Blumenshine Law Group Phone: (312) 766-1000 Email: info@blg-legal.com Address: 117 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.For more information, visit https://blumenshinelawgroup.com/

