HolyJot Launches 'HolyJot 365' — A Free, Yearlong Journey Through Scripture

HolyJot launches HolyJot 365 — a free, yearlong Bible study guiding believers through Scripture with devotionals, journaling, Threads, and Zoom fellowship.

Our hope is that HolyJot 365 will serve as a spiritual formation journey — not just a checklist, but a year of becoming fluent in the Word of God, together.” — Matt Angerer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HolyJot , the faith-based journaling and Bible study platform , is proud to unveil HolyJot 365, a fully free, immersive 365-day Bible Study Plan designed to guide believers from Genesis to Revelation through Scripture, devotion, journaling, reflection, and community.Over the course of a year, HolyJot 365 weaves together a tripartite daily rhythm — Old Testament → New Testament → Psalm or Proverb — so participants experience God’s redemptive story in balance: covenant, fulfillment, and worship.What’s Inside HolyJot 365Each day includes:• Primary Scripture (KJV) — with the first and last verses fully quoted• Two supporting passages that illuminate the theme• A devotional (~600 words) connecting ancient truth to modern life• Reflection questions and journaling prompts for deeper engagement• A warm, pastoral prayer (~200 words)• A short contextual quiz to anchor understandingThe study is structured around monthly “story arcs” — Beginnings, Wilderness, Kings, Wisdom, Prophets, Exile, Advent, Ministry, Cross, Church, Letters, and New Creation — capturing the sweeping narrative of creation, fall, redemption, and renewal.Grow Together — Not AloneHolyJot 365 is built for community. Participants are encouraged to invite family, church friends, or small groups to journey together. With HolyJot Threads, users can chat daily about insights, struggles, and encouragement. Meanwhile, HolyJot Meet enables weekly group conversations via native Zoom integration, making it easy to discuss Scripture and journal reflections live. This built-in interactivity transforms private devotion into shared discipleship.Why HolyJot 365 Matters• Accessible & Free: HolyJot 365 is open to everyone at no cost.• Spirit-Centered: Every devotional is crafted in a gentle, Christ-centered tone.• Integrated: Reflection, journaling, and discussion tools unite for a deep, holistic experience.• Transformational: Rather than simply “reading through” Scripture, HolyJot 365 invites participants to live within its story.“Our hope is that HolyJot 365 will serve as a spiritual formation journey — not just a checklist, but a year of becoming fluent in the Word of God, together,” says Matt Angerer, Co-Founder of HolyJot.⏩ How to Get Started1. Visit HolyJot’s 365 Day Bible Study Plan page 2. Create a free HolyJot account (or log in).3. Begin Day 1 and invite friends to join via Threads.4. Hold weekly meetings using HolyJot Meet (Zoom integration).5. Encourage your group to walk the entire year together — growing in Scripture, faith, and fellowship.About HolyJotHolyJot is a digital platform dedicated to helping Christians deepen their walk with Christ through Scripture, journaling, and community. With smart spiritual tools (like AI-powered insight features) and interactive study plans, HolyJot empowers believers to engage the Bible meaningfully — alone and together.Media Contact:HolyJot PR Teampress@holyjot.com

