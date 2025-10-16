Iconic Action Actor/Screenwriter Patrick Kilpatrick filming/touring Peach State with bushel of global films

Uncommon Dialogue Films Patrick Kilpatrick

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Kilpatrick - 220+ films and hit TV shows as lead actor, screenwriter, producer, including work with Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua, James Cameron, Walter Hill, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chow Yun-fat, Naomi Watts, Bruce Willis, Pam Grier, and a host of other significant directors, actors and production wizards - is coming to Georgia for filming an Atlanta production. On the agenda are talks and tours with high-level studio owners and executives, governmental stakeholders and film commissions, as well as venture capital partners throughout Georgia and Savannah. At the top of the events is a dinner hosted by Congressional Candidate Bryan Montogomery. The purpose: to enthuse the Georgia statewide economic landscape by opening up the flood gate of internationally original film and streaming projects with creme de la creme attachments.“Over a year ago, the highest levels of Georgia filmmaking were expressing deep reservations about the quality, economic viability and narrative power of the work being carried out in the Peach State,” said Kilpatrick. “The fact that I will be working in a western in Atlanta, gives an opportunity to unite Georgia with the film Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. ( UDF ). We’re very grateful to NBC-UNIVERSAL’s Atlanta based Assembly and Magnolia Studio for being the first Georgia facilities to open discussion with UDF.”.Kilpatrick went further, “Powerful Return on Investment (ROI), transparent box office and streaming projections, themes of patriotism, exceptionalism, redemption and universally appealing originality are what Uncommon Dialogue is all about. Brilliant budgeting, executed with visionary attention to detail is key”.“Rigorously crafted, deployed with international and global appeal, Uncommon Dialogue Films’ projects excite with emotional power and cinematic force. World audiences are weary of lack of originality and are suspect of the significance of many films and streaming projects. They are not moved by lack of imagination and dumbed down taking of their hard earned dollars.”, added Heidi Bright, UDF Strategic Vice President.“The slam dunk for Georgia and indeed any other location is the connective tissue of equity financing”, said Kilpatrick. ”The people of Georgia deserve loyalty from their partners and should not be beholden to giant corporate filmmaking that folds its tent at a whim, after producing things that simultaneously fail to serve the culture, or the sacred trusts of investment and entertainment.Disney’s departure from Georgia to the UK and the proposed Trump 100% tariff bring immediate relevance to Kilpatrick’s visit.“We are eager to meet with the high-level business talent and partners that will define the next years of superb Georgia filmmaking and the international box-office waterfall. The Peach state deserves to take its place once again as the pinnacle of American film production,” offered Raphaello, Kilpatrick’s LA based producing partner.In the Atlanta film, Kilpatrick plays a man with a violent past who has become a follower of God, in western America. He can also be seen internationally in the mixed martial arts western ‘Black Creek’, ‘The Hole Shot', and the elegant western ‘Bountiful’. Uncommon Dialogue Films, Inc. - as well as having a full slate of projects - has just been hired to script and produce the film/streaming project, ‘Star of Africa’ based on renowned historian Colin Heaton’s best-selling biography on the meteoric life of chivalrous, anti-Nazi German flying ace, Hans-Joachim Marseille.

