MVC partners with Comply.Land as part of its GTM strategy

Comply.Land is an in-person and virtual compliance event focused on Cyber security, Software, AI, Quantum, Identity and Regulation

MVC partners with Comply.Land's "Compliance Tour" taking place across Europe throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027, a result of the successful September Malta event.

We love the commitment from MVC to our events and platform, great recognition for our efforts to be the European leader in technology compliance.” — Daniel Thompson-Yvetot

DUBAI, GITEX GLOBAL, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success at the Comply.Land 2025 event in the InterContinental Arena in Malta, Daniel Thompson-Yvetot is delighted to announce that MVC (Minimum Viable Compliance Ltd) have agreed to partner up for the Comply.Land European "Compliance Tour" taking place throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The tour is loosely tied to the rollout of a major new piece of European regulation the "Cyber Resiliency Act" more commonly referred to as the CRA. The Comply.Land team are running and taking part in multiple events across Europe providing a platform from which regulation and compliance can be discussed, shared, promoted, challenged and solutions provided by exhibitors and sponsors. The CRA Act provides that products with digital elements shall only be made available on the European Union market if they meet essential cybersecurity requirements and the procedures implemented by their manufacturer must comply with these requirements.

The CRA is a game changing piece of regulation as for the first time the regulation targets software, raising standards whereby developers and their clients can be held responsible for the software they provide, including quality support. This applies throughout the entire Software Development Life Cycle.

Daniel Thompson-Yvetot stated "We love the commitment from MVC to our event. Our compliance tour comprises our own in-person events, conferences and meetings combined with other organisers events at multiple locations around Europe ranging from the EU Commission in Brussels to events located as far afield as Malta, Romania, France, United Kingdom, Spain and elsewhere. Not only in Europe, we are present in Dubai too. We are not just an event we are a platform from which a business can base their GTM strategy and participants can be involved from where-ever they are".

Michael Camilleri, Founder and CEO of MVC (Minimum Viable Compliance Ltd) stated that "I loved the organisation of the Comply.Land 2025 event we exhibited at last September and its focus on international quality. With experts from the EU Commission taking part as well as national regulators, compliance solution providers and those looking for clarity on the CRA. The event had clear support from European leaders with an opening keynote from no-less than Roberta Metsola the European Parliament President and senior Maltese politicians. We are already generating success from our involvement and want our brand associated with everything Comply.Land do".

Comply.Land is not only focused on the CRA. They are a platform for compliance across multiple inter-related technology sectors.

- Cybersecurity

- AI

- Quantum

- Blockchain

- Software

- Identity

Already Comply.Land events include the CRA, PLD (Product Liability Directive) and NIS2 with more regulation to follow.

Visit Comply.Land in Hall 1, stand B-10 at GITEX Global in Dubai, October 13th to 17th.

Comply.Land Bio: Comply.Land are an in-person and virtual event organiser combined with a GTM platform focused on compliance and regulation for technology businesses across multiple sectors in their markets of interest.

MVC Bio: MVC are a one-stop-shop platform for compliance, covering PDEs (Products with Digital Elements), risk management, design and architecture, roadmaps and go-to-market phases.

