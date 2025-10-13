LeadCalculators Launches Interactive Health Calculators to Turn Online Traffic into Qualified Leads

Purpose-built for health and wellness practitioners; embed in minutes, capture leads automatically, and sync to popular CRMs.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadCalculators today announced the public launch of its lead generation software designed for health and wellness professionals. With a single copy-and-paste snippet, practitioners can embed interactive health calculators such as Gut Health, Menopause, Protein Intake, Stress, and BMI to deliver personalized insights and convert online traffic into qualified leads.

“Most quiz software wasn’t built for health, and many aren’t compliant,” said Elan Zusman, founder of LeadCalculators and ZigiMedia. “After working with more than 400 practitioners over the last decade, we kept seeing the same two roadblocks: lead generation that stalls and tech that overwhelms. LeadCalculators solves both with an easy, practitioner-friendly way to attract qualified leads and route them directly into your practice systems and programs.”

Platform Highlights

Lead capture before results with customizable forms

Health-specific template library across nutrition, metabolic health, women’s health, gut health, and fitness

One-snippet embed for WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, and custom sites

Integrations with ActiveCampaign, GoHighLevel, Mailchimp, and hundreds more

Brand customization for colors, logos, and messaging

Reporting for completions, conversion rates, and top-performing calculators

HIPAA and PIPEDA-compliant lead capture and data handling

How It Works

1. Select a pre-built calculator. Choose from an expert-designed library with preset questions and scoring, no formulas to build.

2. Brand and publish anywhere. Add your logo and colors, then embed with a single snippet or share from social and ads.

3. Engage and capture. Visitors complete quick health questions, receive a personalized index score, and unlock full results after opting in.

4. Follow up automatically. Send each lead a personalized first email with their score and sync to your CRM for targeted nurture.

Plans and Pricing

A free tier is available to launch your first calculator quickly. Paid plans start at $47/month USD with higher tiers for growing and multi-provider clinics (Essentials, Growth, Scale) that expand calculators, lead limits, users, websites, and integrations.

Roadmap

LeadCalculators is actively developing more health calculators across high-demand conditions and specialties, a built-in landing page creator for high-converting, on-brand calculator pages, and AI tool integrations to accelerate copywriting, personalize results and follow-up, and surface actionable insights.

Availability

LeadCalculators is available today worldwide. Practitioners can get started for free with our lead generation software and publish a calculator in just minutes.

About LeadCalculators

LeadCalculators is a SaaS platform that helps health and wellness professionals generate and nurture leads with interactive, embeddable calculators. Built by the team at ZigiMedia, the platform combines health-specific templates, effortless embedding, and CRM/email integrations so practitioners can capture qualified leads, personalize follow-up, and book more consultations, without tech headaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

