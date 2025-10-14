New Poetry Collection 'Beautifully Over It' Explores Resilience and Finding Peace Amid Change

A 6x9inch book full of beauty and thoughtfulness

A soulful collaboration blending poetry and art to remind readers they are not alone in the fire, the stillness, or the becoming.

My hope is that readers feel seen, less alone, and more free to claim their own permission slips.” — Dr. Celina Peerman

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, organizational psychologist, and 2-time TEDx speaker Dr. Celina Peerman has released her newest work, Beautifully Over It , a bold yet tender poetry collection brought to life with original artwork by Iowa artist Amanda Collett Rundquist. Published by Half Mile From Home Press, the book is now available through www.beautifullyoverit.com , independent booksellers via IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.Part poem, part prayer, and part pep talk, Beautifully Over It speaks to over-doers, quiet fighters, and anyone who has carried too much, been told they were “too much,” or needed a reminder that peace and joy are worth reclaiming.The collection is organized in three parts — Roots & Release, Fire & Fight, and Light & Letting Go — covering themes of identity, resilience, boundaries, and becoming. With titles like Oh, the Mess I Call Mine, Oh, the Nerve of Me, and Oh, the Peace I Fought For, the book honors both the chaos and the beauty of being human.The book’s beginnings were unplanned. “I didn’t set out to write a collection — I set out to survive some seasons,” Peerman reflected. “These poems came one by one, scribbled in airports, parking lots, and quiet corners of my mind. Some are bold, some are weary, and some are the kind of truth that makes you breathe deeper. Together, they became a record of becoming.”At its heart, Beautifully Over It is a companion for those who hold mismatched socks, endless to-do lists, and the quiet weight of responsibility. It is dedicated “to the over-doers, over-thinkers, and quietly exhausted… for everyone who signs up, shows up, and somehow holds it all together.” Each piece is an invitation to pause, rest, and rediscover joy in both the fire and the stillness.“This isn’t polished perfection — it’s the fire, the stillness, the messy middle of real life,” said Peerman. “My hope is that readers feel seen, less alone, and more free to claim their own permission slips.”Illustrator Amanda Rundquist added: “From the moment I read Celina’s words, I knew they were meant to be paired with art,” she said. “Together, the words and images invite readers to see themselves with both softness and strength.”Beautifully Over It is available for order now and will soon be available in full release across major book retailers. Signed copies are also available directly from the authors.About the AuthorDr. Celina E.M. Peerman is an organizational psychologist, speaker, and author of four books. With more than 20,000 hours in front of audiences worldwide, she brings humor, heart, and real-world strategies to her writing and teaching. She lives in Waverly, Iowa. Learn more at www.drcelinapeerman.com About the ArtistAmanda Collett Rundquist is an artist and designer, and the creative force behind Pura Vida Creative. Her artwork pairs vivid imagination with thoughtful storytelling, encouraging women to rediscover their voices and strength. Her creative work also includes a published coloring book that encourages affirmations for kids — and kids of all ages. She lives in Coralville, Iowa. Learn more at www.puravidacreative.com

