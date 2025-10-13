Cadmus Publishing presents Aimless Triggers a novel by Jose C. Hernandez Jr.

Aimless Triggers Jose C. Hernandez Jr.

HALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cadmus Publishing proudly announces the release of Aimless Triggers , a powerful and thought-provoking new novel by author Jose C. Hernandez Jr. The book explores the forces of fate, faith, and survival within an unforgiving urban landscape, through a voice that is both intimate and reflective.Set in a neighborhood where the line between chance and destiny is blurred, Aimless Triggers follows its unnamed narrator as he confronts the realities of street life and questions whether his encounters—whether sparked by fleeting gestures or coded signals—are random acts or divinely woven moments of purpose. The novel challenges readers to consider how circumstance, choice, and belief intertwine to shape human experience.Hernandez writes with authenticity and emotional clarity, offering a perspective that resists stereotypes often attached to stories from marginalized communities. Through his protagonist’s struggle to live with integrity in a world that seems to reward indifference, Aimless Triggers becomes both a personal journey and a broader commentary on identity, resilience, and faith.“This isn’t just another street story,” says author Jose C. Hernandez Jr. “It’s a meditation on purpose, on what it means to seek light in dark places—and what that pursuit costs.”Aimless Triggers is available now through Cadmus Publishing and major book retailers.About Cadmus PublishingCadmus Publishing is an independent press dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and bold storytelling across genres. Our mission is to publish literature that engages, challenges, and inspires readers through authentic narratives and exceptional craftsmanship.

