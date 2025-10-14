IRS Extends Tax Relief to 10 States as October 15 Tax Filing Deadline Nears

Tax Filing Deadline Extended For Some

As the Oct. 15 tax deadline arrives, the IRS grants relief to taxpayers in disaster-declared areas of California, Texas, and eight other states.

When disaster strikes, the last thing taxpayers should be worried about is a filing deadline” — Jason Watson, CPA, partner at WCG CPAs & Advisors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the October 15 tax filing deadline just one day away, WCG CPAs & Advisors is reminding taxpayers that many individuals and businesses in federally declared disaster areas have extra time to file and pay their taxes.The IRS has granted automatic filing and payment extensions to affected regions in California, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The relief applies to various storms, floods, and wildfires that struck these states throughout 2025.In California, victims of summer wildfires have until October 15, 2025, to file 2024 returns or make tax payments that were previously due earlier this year. In Texas, severe storms and flooding that began in July triggered an extension until February 2, 2026, for many individuals and businesses.“When disaster strikes, the last thing taxpayers should be worried about is a filing deadline,” said Jason Watson, CPA, partner at WCG CPAs & Advisors. “IRS and state relief gives them the breathing room they need to recover before handling their tax returns.”For other states — including Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and West Virginia — most relief runs through November 3, 2025, depending on when each disaster began. These extensions generally apply to individual, business, and payroll filings, as well as estimated tax payments.In addition to filing extensions, the IRS allows qualified taxpayers in disaster zones to claim disaster-related losses on their federal income tax returns. This may be done either in the year the loss occurred or the prior year, potentially generating a faster refund. Taxpayers considering this option should consult their tax professional before filing or amending returns.The IRS also postpones certain time-sensitive actions for disaster victims, including deadlines related to retirement contributions, quarterly estimated payments, and payroll tax deposits. For small business owners and self-employed individuals, this relief can significantly ease cash flow pressures during recovery.Taxpayers in the covered regions do not need to apply for this relief; the IRS automatically identifies those with addresses inside designated disaster zones. Those whose records or tax return preparers are located in the affected areas can also request assistance through the IRS disaster hotline.“We often see confusion when both state and federal deadlines shift after a major storm,” said Brendan Speck, EA, tax supervisor at WCG. “Fortunately, most state agencies are matching IRS relief so that taxpayers only have one timeline to follow.”The IRS encourages taxpayers to confirm their eligibility via its Tax Relief in Disaster Situations webpage and to keep detailed documentation for casualty loss deductions and amended return claims.About WCG CPAs & AdvisorsWCG CPAs & Advisors is a full-service tax and accounting firm based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving clients nationwide with over 90 tax professionals, WCG specializes in small business owners, real estate investors and rental property owners. Learn more at https://wcginc.com #TaxDeadline #IRSRelief #DisasterRelief #CaliforniaWildfires #TexasStorms #TaxExtension #TaxNews #WCGCPAs #DisasterRecovery

