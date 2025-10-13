Furnace.Guru Expands Product Line to Over 1,000 Furnaces from Leading Brands

Save on Furnace Buying with Furnace.Guru Furnace.Guru

Wholesale-to-public furnace deal finder Furnace.Guru now offers more than 1,000 furnace models from top brands - better pricing for winter heating solutions.

This expansion marks a major step forward in making furnace distribution more transparent, and we’re closing the gap between manufacturers and end users by cutting out unnecessary layers.” — Dave Watson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furnace.Guru, a leading online wholesale furnaces price finder and retailer known for offering the most affordable furnace pricing , has expanded its catalog to include over 1,000 furnace models across major HVAC brands such as ACiQ, Goodman furnaces , Revolv, and more.The expanded lineup strengthens Furnace.Guru’s position as one of the most comprehensive online sources for residential and light commercial heating systems. Customers can now browse and compare units by efficiency, size, fuel type, and brand—all at transparent, factory-direct pricing.“Consumers shouldn’t have to pay inflated retail prices for essential home heating,” said Dave Watson, Founder of Furnace.Guru. “By partnering directly with distributors and offering transparent online pricing, we’re helping homeowners and contractors access top-quality furnaces at fair market rates.”The site’s expansion includes a growing range of high-efficiency gas furnaces, propane systems, and electric models, all backed by manufacturer warranties and expert customer support. Each listing includes technical specs, installation guidance, and financing options for qualified buyers.In addition to expanding its inventory, Furnace.Guru continues to improve the user experience with enhanced search filters, instant quote tools, and real-time pricing updates. The company also plans to integrate additional brands and bundle options through 2026 to support larger HVAC projects and contractor networks.For more information or to view the full furnace catalog, visit https://furnace.guru

Furnace Guru October 2025 Television Ad

