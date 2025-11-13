Leather Collection Now Opens Orders for custom-made Motorcycle Gear for the 2026 race season and 2025 Holiday Gifts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leather Collection LLC, a global manufacturer of premium motorcycle racing gear and fashion leather apparel, has officially opened orders for the holiday season 2025 pre-orders for handcrafted leather gifts and custom-made motorcycle gear for the 2026 race season This announcement invites professional and amateur riders — as well as friends and family seeking meaningful holiday gifts — to place early orders for personalized race suits, jackets, gloves, and pants, ensuring on-time delivery before both the Christmas season and the start of the 2026 racing calendar.“This is the best time of year for racers and teams to plan their 2026 season gear,” said a Leather Collection spokesperson. “By ordering during the holidays, riders can have their custom suits delivered and fitted well before pre-season testing — without the year-start rush.”Each race suit is made to order from top-grade cowhide or kangaroo leather, featuring CE Level 2 armor, triple-stitched seams, and optional airbag compatibility. Every piece is designed for maximum performance and comfort, with the option to personalize team logos, sponsor graphics, and custom color combinations to match motorcycles or racing identity.The Holiday Order Program also includes gift-ready leather jackets, vests, gloves, and accessories, ideal for those looking to surprise loved ones with something truly personal and built to last. All products are handcrafted in Leather Collection’s dedicated production facility and shipped worldwide.Customers can begin their customization process at:Key HighlightsHoliday 2025 pre-orders now open for custom racing and fashion gearCE Level 2 protective suits with airbag-ready designPersonalized color schemes, logos, and sponsor brandingMade-to-order production ensures perfect fit and sustainabilityDirect global shipping from Leather Collection’s facilityAbout Leather CollectionFounded in 1995, Leather Collection LLC is a manufacturer and exporter of premium leather motorcycle gear and fashion apparel, known for its precision craftsmanship and made-to-measure expertise. With over 25 years of experience, the company produces custom race suits, jackets, and accessories for riders around the world — combining safety, performance, and individuality in every stitch.Learn more at https://leathercollection.de/ SummaryLeather Collection opens holiday 2025 pre-orders for its 2026 race season gear and handcrafted leather gifts, offering riders and enthusiasts the chance to secure custom-made suits, jackets, and accessories built to professional standards. Each product is designed for safety, style, and individuality — the perfect blend of performance and craftsmanship.Website: https://leathercollection.de/

