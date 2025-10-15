Bigbie Insurance & Benefits Launches to Help Oklahoma Employers Simplify Benefits

Bigbie Insurance & Benefits – Oklahoma-based employee-benefits agency serving small and mid-sized employers.

Founded by Oklahoma entrepreneur Andy Bigbie, the firm focuses on clarity, advocacy, and cost control.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigbie Insurance & Benefits , a newly founded Oklahoma-based employee-benefits agency, officially launches this month with a mission to bring clarity, calm, and real support to businesses navigating health and employee-benefit plans.Founded by Oklahoma entrepreneur Andy Bigbie, the agency provides local employers with hands-on guidance in plan design, cost analysis, and employee communication. Bigbie Insurance & Benefits helps small-to-mid-sized organizations simplify renewals, manage contribution strategies, and ensure their teams understand and value the coverage they receive.“Every business owner wants to do right by their people,” said Bigbie. “But insurance has become so complex that good employers sometimes feel lost. We show up, explain everything in plain English, and stay involved when it matters most.”Bigbie’s new agency offers comprehensive benefit solutions—including group medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, plus executive and buy-sell coverage and compliance and renewal-strategy support. After more than 20 years in the industry, including the growth and sale of his previous agency and advisory work with technology startups and real-estate ventures, Bigbie says this new chapter represents “getting back to what I love most—helping Oklahoma employers protect their people.”The agency’s website, bigbieinsurance.com, includes educational tools, contribution-strategy guides, and short videos that help employers and employees better understand their options. One of the featured videos, “Smarter Benefits. Real Support.”, outlines the firm’s commitment to clear communication, transparent comparisons, and year-round advocacy.Watch the short video introduction here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MqsK2L9k3Q Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma, Bigbie Insurance & Benefits helps employers across the state simplify their benefit programs through clarity, cost control, and advocacy.For more information or to schedule a benefits review, visit bigbieinsurance.com/contact or call 405-977-3721.Media Contact:Andy Bigbie | Founder & Managing MemberBigbie Insurance & BenefitsNorman, OklahomaPhone: 405-977-3721E-Mail: andy@bigbieinsurance.comWebsite: https://bigbieinsurance.com

“Smarter Benefits. Real Support.” – Bigbie Insurance & Benefits Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.