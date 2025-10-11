Veteran Author Robert E. Murchison Captivates Readers With A Family of Time

Author Robert Murchison

An 11-Book Sci-Fi Epic Spanning History, Mystery, and the Milky Way

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From his home in Sallisaw to the farthest regions of the Milky Way observed through salvaged visual and radio telescopes, veteran author Robert E. Murchison has crafted a sweeping saga that blends history, science fiction, fantasy, and suspense into an unforgettable reading experience. His acclaimed series, A Family of Time, now spans 11 books, each exploring alternate futures, hidden histories, and the enduring strength of family across generations. With each installment, Murchison takes readers on a journey that blends elements of time travel, human history, and imaginative storytelling — creating a story world that is both thrilling and deeply meaningful.

A Saga Rooted in Family, History, and Imagination

Murchison’s journey began with a single story — inspired by his late wife, who encouraged him to write the first book in what would become an epic odyssey. Over time, that story evolved into a deeply layered universe exploring themes of loyalty, identity, sacrifice, and the human spirit.

The A Family of Time series transports readers through alternate timelines, interstellar adventures, and intricate mysteries. It explores distant regions of the Milky Way Galaxy and weaves in important moments of Earth’s history and lessons from humanity’s shared past. Drawing from his lifelong passion for space, science, and historical storytelling, Murchison’s work stands out for its rich world-building and multi-genre appeal.

“This series isn’t just about exploring other worlds,” says Murchison. “It’s about understanding ourselves — where we come from, what we value, and how we face the unknown together as one human race.”

Meet the Author: Robert E. Murchison

Robert E. Murchison is a proud U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a launch crew member for the Titan II ICBM system at McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. His Cherokee Nation heritage and multigenerational military background shape both his worldview and his work, infusing his writing with authenticity, cultural depth, and a strong sense of purpose.

Outside of writing, Murchison has spent much of his life in service to his community. He has worked as a substitute teacher, scout leader, and church youth leader, and currently serves with the American Legion Post 27 honor guard in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He considers himself a “forever student and forever teacher,” continuously learning while sharing his knowledge and life experiences with others. This dedication to education, history, and storytelling is at the heart of everything he writes. He currently resides in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

Explore the A Family of Time Series

• Book 1: A Family of Time: An Exploration

• Book 2: A Family of Time: A Tour of Space

• Book 3: A Family of Time: Finding the Answers

• Book 4: A Family of Time: Confronting the Unseen Enemy

• Book 5: A Family of Time: Gaining Knowledge, Saving Lives

• Book 6: A Family of Time: Finding the Protect System

• Book 7: A Family of Time: Strengthening the Protect System

• Book 8: A Family of Time: Another Threat to the System

• Book 9: A Family of Time: Intelligent Anomaly at a Wedding

• Book 10: A Family of Time: Terra Sol Problems

• Book 11: A Family of Time: Mysteries Surrounding the Marker

A Veteran’s Voice Inspiring the Next Generation of Dreamers

Robert Murchison’s work resonates with readers who love stories that spark curiosity and inspire imagination. His books appeal to fans of science fiction and fantasy as well as those who appreciate historical depth and personal storytelling. By blending his experiences as a veteran, teacher, and lifelong learner, Murchison offers a fresh and meaningful perspective to the literary world.

