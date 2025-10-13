ProPlaintiff.ai Now Includes 6.7 Million Case Law Records
ProPlaintiff.ai integrates 6.7M U.S. case law records from the Free Law Project, bringing open-access legal data to every user.
This integration will become the new standard for how personal injury attorneys conduct legal research: no more toggling between platforms, no more fragmented workflows, and no more uncertainty about source validity. Every case, every precedent, every citation is now accessible within the same workspace where firms draft demand letters, build medical chronologies, and manage cases from intake to settlement.
AI-Powered Legal Research Meets Comprehensive Case Law Database
The integrated dataset, available immediately to all ProPlaintiff.ai subscribers across every subscription tier, includes:
6.7 million cases sourced from the Caselaw Access Project and CourtListener
Nearly 40 million pages of U.S. federal and state court decisions and judicial opinions spanning more than 365 years of American jurisprudence
Over 900,000 additional cases scraped from 479 courts nationwide
Verified sources, including the Harvard Law Library, the Law Library of Congress, and the Supreme Court Database
All documents are fully public domain, ensuring unrestricted, ethical access for every ProPlaintiff.ai user with zero risk of proprietary data restrictions or access limitations.
Powered by the Free Law Project: A Partnership Built on Trust
This vast database is powered by the Free Law Project, the nation's leading nonprofit advancing legal technology infrastructure through open data and advocacy. Recognized for their commitment to making the legal system more equitable and accessible, the Free Law Project maintains the highest standards for data integrity and court authentication.
By partnering with this trusted institution, ProPlaintiff.ai ensures every case reference is rooted in verified, court-authenticated sources. This partnership reinforces our commitment to accuracy, transparency, and ethical AI deployment in legal practice.
Accessible Across Every Subscription Type
Whether you're a solo practitioner on a standard plan or a multi-attorney firm with enterprise deployment, you gain full access to this expansive library directly within your case workspace.
The integration empowers the AI Paralegal to:
Retrieve relevant case law during legal research, motion drafting, or pre-litigation analysis
Support citations within demand letters, pleadings, and memoranda with jurisdiction-specific precedent
Summarize judicial opinions with AI precision, extracting key holdings and relevant facts
Surface binding precedents tailored to your specific jurisdiction, case type, and injury context
Verify opposing counsel's citations in real-time during discovery and settlement negotiations
Why This Matters for Personal Injury Firms
Personal injury attorneys depend on accurate precedent to strengthen liability arguments, establish damages frameworks, and negotiate from positions of authority. With 6.7 million cases now seamlessly searchable inside ProPlaintiff.ai, firms can move from research to drafting in a fraction of the time without leaving the dashboard.
Practical applications include:
Draft motions for summary judgment with jurisdiction-specific precedent cited automatically based on your case facts
Build damages frameworks supported by similar verdicts, settlements, and comparative injury outcomes
Identify binding authority during pre-litigation negotiations to support demand valuations
Verify citations from opposing counsel's briefs and discovery responses in real-time
Research emerging legal theories in premises liability, product liability, and motor vehicle collision cases
Legal research is transforming from a time-intensive task into an integrated workflow. Now, AI doesn't just find cases, but understands how they apply to your client's injury, your jurisdiction's standards, and your litigation strategy.
The Vision: A Truly Agentic AI Paralegal
With 6.7 million cases now powering every ProPlaintiff.ai workspace, personal injury firms gain a competitive advantage: an AI paralegal that thinks like a litigator, researches like a legal scholar, and delivers like a seasoned professional—available 24/7, across every active case in your pipeline.
This integration represents another milestone in our vision of building the first truly agentic legal AI platform: one that doesn't just assist with isolated tasks, but understands the full legal ecosystem it operates within.
Ready to see it in action? Visit ProPlaintiff.ai to start your free trial today and experience the future of AI-powered legal practice.
About ProPlaintiff.ai
ProPlaintiff.ai is the first agentic AI platform purpose-built for personal injury law firms. Combining advanced case management, AI-powered document generation, medical chronology automation, and now the most comprehensive legal research database in the industry, ProPlaintiff.ai enables firms to scale efficiently without sacrificing quality, accuracy, or security. SOC 2 compliant and HIPAA-secure, the platform serves solo practitioners and multi-attorney firms nationwide, delivering the tools modern PI firms need to compete and win in an increasingly complex legal landscape.
