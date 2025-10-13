ProPlaintiff.ai Now Includes 6.7 Million Case Law Records

Build winning cases faster than ever before with an AI paralegal trained on 6.7 million case files. Kris Rezagholi is the co-founder of ProPlaintiff and a practicing personal injury attorney Jason is the Co-Founder of ProPlaintiff and an expert in AI technology

ProPlaintiff.ai integrates 6.7M U.S. case law records from the Free Law Project, bringing open-access legal data to every user.

We built what our industry was missing” — Kristopher Rezagholi, Esq.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury firms need legal precedent they can trust—and they need it fast. Today, ProPlaintiff.ai is delivering on that promise at an unprecedented scale, announcing direct integration of 6.7 million verified case law records into its AI Paralegal platform This integration will become the new standard for how personal injury attorneys conduct legal research: no more toggling between platforms, no more fragmented workflows, and no more uncertainty about source validity. Every case, every precedent, every citation is now accessible within the same workspace where firms draft demand letters, build medical chronologies, and manage cases from intake to settlement.AI-Powered Legal Research Meets Comprehensive Case Law DatabaseThe integrated dataset, available immediately to all ProPlaintiff.ai subscribers across every subscription tier, includes:6.7 million cases sourced from the Caselaw Access Project and CourtListenerNearly 40 million pages of U.S. federal and state court decisions and judicial opinions spanning more than 365 years of American jurisprudenceOver 900,000 additional cases scraped from 479 courts nationwideVerified sources, including the Harvard Law Library, the Law Library of Congress, and the Supreme Court DatabaseAll documents are fully public domain, ensuring unrestricted, ethical access for every ProPlaintiff.ai user with zero risk of proprietary data restrictions or access limitations.Powered by the Free Law Project : A Partnership Built on TrustThis vast database is powered by the Free Law Project, the nation's leading nonprofit advancing legal technology infrastructure through open data and advocacy. Recognized for their commitment to making the legal system more equitable and accessible, the Free Law Project maintains the highest standards for data integrity and court authentication.By partnering with this trusted institution, ProPlaintiff.ai ensures every case reference is rooted in verified, court-authenticated sources. This partnership reinforces our commitment to accuracy, transparency, and ethical AI deployment in legal practice.Accessible Across Every Subscription TypeWhether you're a solo practitioner on a standard plan or a multi-attorney firm with enterprise deployment, you gain full access to this expansive library directly within your case workspace.The integration empowers the AI Paralegal to:Retrieve relevant case law during legal research, motion drafting, or pre-litigation analysisSupport citations within demand letters, pleadings, and memoranda with jurisdiction-specific precedentSummarize judicial opinions with AI precision, extracting key holdings and relevant factsSurface binding precedents tailored to your specific jurisdiction, case type, and injury contextVerify opposing counsel's citations in real-time during discovery and settlement negotiationsWhy This Matters for Personal Injury FirmsPersonal injury attorneys depend on accurate precedent to strengthen liability arguments, establish damages frameworks, and negotiate from positions of authority. With 6.7 million cases now seamlessly searchable inside ProPlaintiff.ai, firms can move from research to drafting in a fraction of the time without leaving the dashboard.Practical applications include: Draft motions for summary judgment with jurisdiction-specific precedent cited automatically based on your case factsBuild damages frameworks supported by similar verdicts, settlements, and comparative injury outcomesIdentify binding authority during pre-litigation negotiations to support demand valuationsVerify citations from opposing counsel's briefs and discovery responses in real-timeResearch emerging legal theories in premises liability, product liability, and motor vehicle collision casesLegal research is transforming from a time-intensive task into an integrated workflow. Now, AI doesn't just find cases, but understands how they apply to your client's injury, your jurisdiction's standards, and your litigation strategy.The Vision: A Truly Agentic AI ParalegalWith 6.7 million cases now powering every ProPlaintiff.ai workspace, personal injury firms gain a competitive advantage: an AI paralegal that thinks like a litigator, researches like a legal scholar, and delivers like a seasoned professional—available 24/7, across every active case in your pipeline.This integration represents another milestone in our vision of building the first truly agentic legal AI platform: one that doesn't just assist with isolated tasks, but understands the full legal ecosystem it operates within.Ready to see it in action? Visit ProPlaintiff.ai to start your free trial today and experience the future of AI-powered legal practice.About ProPlaintiff.aiProPlaintiff.ai is the first agentic AI platform purpose-built for personal injury law firms. Combining advanced case management, AI-powered document generation, medical chronology automation, and now the most comprehensive legal research database in the industry, ProPlaintiff.ai enables firms to scale efficiently without sacrificing quality, accuracy, or security. SOC 2 compliant and HIPAA-secure, the platform serves solo practitioners and multi-attorney firms nationwide, delivering the tools modern PI firms need to compete and win in an increasingly complex legal landscape.

ProPlaintiff.ai V3 Tutorial Walkthrough

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.