2025 Boston Wine Competition Winner Announcement

2025 Boston Wine Competition

Recognizing producers who masterfully balance the art and science of winemaking

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Wine Competition is proud to announce the winners of its 3rd annual event, held October 2nd and 3rd. This year’s competition celebrated outstanding wines from around the world, honoring producers who expertly balance both the art and science of winemaking.Raye Bouschet, Executive Director and co-founder of the competition, shared, “Our event celebrates wines that capture the essence of art and science in every glass, from vine to bottle. We not only judge quality, but also highlight what makes each wine unique. Our goal is to showcase winemakers who express the true character of their grapes and regions.”Congratulations to all the talented wineries and winemakers whose entries earned top honors this year for their craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.PLATINUMBrecon Estate Grenache 2023, Paso Robles, CABrecon Estate Haggis Basher Red 2023, Paso Robles, CABrecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CABrecon Estate Feral Underclass Red Blend 2023, Paso Robles, CABrecon Estate Viognier 2024, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CABrecon Estate Zinfandel 2023, Paso Robles Willow Creek District, CAGary Farrell Winery Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CAMeyer Family Cellars Ferrington Vineyard Chardonnay 2024, Anderson Valley, CAMeyer Family Cellars Fluffy Billows Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Oakville, CAMeyer Family Cellars Elke Vineyard Chardonnay 2024, Anderson Valley, CAMeyer Family Cellars Petit Verdot 2022, Oakville, CAPoggi Wines Twin Palms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Napa Valley, CATongue Dancer Wines Rambling Fox Pinot Noir 2021, Sonoma Coast, CATongue Dancer Wines Pratt Vineyard Irwin Lane Chardonnay 2022, Russian River Valley, CATongue Dancer Wines Pratt Vineyard Vine Hill Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CAVJB Cellars Primitivo 2021, Sonoma Valley, CAGOLDBarefoot Bubbly Moscato Spumante NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon NV, CaliforniaBrecon Estate Reserve Mourvèdre 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CABrecon Estate Tannat 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CADrum Roll Wine The Starry White Brut NV, Columbia Valley, WAGary Farrell Winery Hallberg Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021, Russian River Valley, CAGary Farrell Winery Westside Farms Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CAGloria Ferrer Royal Cuvée Rosé 2021, Carneros, CAMeyer Family Cellars Le Bon Bon Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Oakville, CAMeyer Family Cellars Spitfire Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Oakville CAMeyer Family Cellars High Ground Syrah 2021, Yorkville Highlands, CAMeyer Family Cellars High Ground Syrah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CAMeyer Family Cellars Summerwind Vineyard Petite Sirah 2021, Yorkville Highlands, CAMeyer Family Cellars Summerwind Vineyard Petite Sirah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CAMuse Vineyards Nebbiolo 2021, Shenandoah Valley, VAPaddy Borthwick Paper Road CPR 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZPaddy Borthwick Paper Road Pinot Noir 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZPaddy Borthwick Pinot Gris 2024, Wairarapa, NZPaddy Borthwick Riesling 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZPaddy Borthwick Sauvignon Blanc 2025, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZTheopolis Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023, Yorkville Highlands, CATongue Dancer Wines Foxtrot Pinot Noir 2023, Russian River Valley, CAVino Tahoe Big Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Sierra Foothills, CAVino Tahoe Rescue Red Estate Red Wine 2023, Sierra Foothills, CAVino Tahoe Super-G Estate Barbera 2023, Sierra Foothills, CAVJB Cellars Barbera 2022, Sonoma Valley, CAWellington Cellars Merlot 2021, Sonoma Valley, CASILVERAlamos Malbec 2023, Mendoza, ArgentinaAlamos Malbec Seleccion 2022, Mendoza, ArgentinaBarefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Bubbly Brut Rose NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Bubbly Extra Dry NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Malbec NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Merlot NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Riesling NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Rodeo Red Blend NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars Rose NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars White Moscato NV, CaliforniaBarefoot Cellars White Zinfandel NV, CaliforniaBrecon Estate Malbec 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CABrecon Estate Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CAGloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut NV, Carneros, CAMeyer Family Cellars Ferrington Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024, Anderson Valley, CAMeyer Family Cellars The AV Way Pinot Noir 2024, Anderson Valley, CAMeyer Family Cellars Bonny's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Oakville, CAMeyer Family Cellars Syrah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CAMuse Vineyards Clio Red Blend 2020, Shenandoah Valley, VAPansaré Cellars P.S. Carbonic Nouveau Estate Red Wine 2023, Sierra Foothills, CAPansaré Cellars Skinny Dip Estate Dessert Wine Souzao 2022, Sierra Foothills, CAPennington Wines Crimson Cabernet 2024, Ozark Mountain, MOPennington Wines Ruby Sky Chambourcin Rose 2022, Ozark Mountain, MOPennington Wines Vignoles 2024, Ozark Mountain, MOTheopolis Vineyards Estate Grown Petite Sirah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CATheopolis Vineyards Estate Grown Rosé of Petite Sirah 2023, Yorkville Highlands, CATheopolis Vineyards Symphony 2023, CaliforniaTheopolis Vineyards Theo-patra's Cuvée Cerise 2022, CaliforniaVJB Cellars Nero D'Avola 2021, Sonoma Valley, CAWellington Cellars 1924 Zinfandel 2023, Sonoma Valley, CAWellington Cellars Malbec 2021, Sonoma Valley, CAWhitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Marlborough, NZView The Boston Wine Competition’s complete list of winners The Boston Wine Competition is the first of its kind, balancing the art and science of winemaking. The intent is to showcase wine diversity across the globe, spotlighting wines that earn renowned recognition. Judges score wines based on the winemaker’s ability to balance art and science, while making sound, quality wines that consumers will love through uniqueness and storytelling. The competition happens annually in Boston.

