2025 Boston Wine Competition Winner Announcement
Recognizing producers who masterfully balance the art and science of winemakingBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Wine Competition is proud to announce the winners of its 3rd annual event, held October 2nd and 3rd. This year’s competition celebrated outstanding wines from around the world, honoring producers who expertly balance both the art and science of winemaking.
Raye Bouschet, Executive Director and co-founder of the competition, shared, “Our event celebrates wines that capture the essence of art and science in every glass, from vine to bottle. We not only judge quality, but also highlight what makes each wine unique. Our goal is to showcase winemakers who express the true character of their grapes and regions.”
Congratulations to all the talented wineries and winemakers whose entries earned top honors this year for their craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.
PLATINUM
Brecon Estate Grenache 2023, Paso Robles, CA
Brecon Estate Haggis Basher Red 2023, Paso Robles, CA
Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Brecon Estate Feral Underclass Red Blend 2023, Paso Robles, CA
Brecon Estate Viognier 2024, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Brecon Estate Zinfandel 2023, Paso Robles Willow Creek District, CA
Gary Farrell Winery Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Ferrington Vineyard Chardonnay 2024, Anderson Valley, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Fluffy Billows Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Oakville, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Elke Vineyard Chardonnay 2024, Anderson Valley, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Petit Verdot 2022, Oakville, CA
Poggi Wines Twin Palms Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Napa Valley, CA
Tongue Dancer Wines Rambling Fox Pinot Noir 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA
Tongue Dancer Wines Pratt Vineyard Irwin Lane Chardonnay 2022, Russian River Valley, CA
Tongue Dancer Wines Pratt Vineyard Vine Hill Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CA
VJB Cellars Primitivo 2021, Sonoma Valley, CA
GOLD
Barefoot Bubbly Moscato Spumante NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon NV, California
Brecon Estate Reserve Mourvèdre 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Brecon Estate Tannat 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Drum Roll Wine The Starry White Brut NV, Columbia Valley, WA
Gary Farrell Winery Hallberg Vineyard Pinot Noir 2021, Russian River Valley, CA
Gary Farrell Winery Westside Farms Chardonnay 2021, Russian River Valley, CA
Gloria Ferrer Royal Cuvée Rosé 2021, Carneros, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Le Bon Bon Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Oakville, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Spitfire Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Oakville CA
Meyer Family Cellars High Ground Syrah 2021, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Meyer Family Cellars High Ground Syrah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Summerwind Vineyard Petite Sirah 2021, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Summerwind Vineyard Petite Sirah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Muse Vineyards Nebbiolo 2021, Shenandoah Valley, VA
Paddy Borthwick Paper Road CPR 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZ
Paddy Borthwick Paper Road Pinot Noir 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZ
Paddy Borthwick Pinot Gris 2024, Wairarapa, NZ
Paddy Borthwick Riesling 2024, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZ
Paddy Borthwick Sauvignon Blanc 2025, Gladstone, Wairarapa, NZ
Theopolis Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Tongue Dancer Wines Foxtrot Pinot Noir 2023, Russian River Valley, CA
Vino Tahoe Big Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Sierra Foothills, CA
Vino Tahoe Rescue Red Estate Red Wine 2023, Sierra Foothills, CA
Vino Tahoe Super-G Estate Barbera 2023, Sierra Foothills, CA
VJB Cellars Barbera 2022, Sonoma Valley, CA
Wellington Cellars Merlot 2021, Sonoma Valley, CA
SILVER
Alamos Malbec 2023, Mendoza, Argentina
Alamos Malbec Seleccion 2022, Mendoza, Argentina
Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee NV, California
Barefoot Bubbly Brut Rose NV, California
Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry NV, California
Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Malbec NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Merlot NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Riesling NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Rodeo Red Blend NV, California
Barefoot Cellars Rose NV, California
Barefoot Cellars White Moscato NV, California
Barefoot Cellars White Zinfandel NV, California
Brecon Estate Malbec 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Brecon Estate Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, Paso Robles, Adelaida, CA
Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut NV, Carneros, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Ferrington Vineyard Pinot Noir 2024, Anderson Valley, CA
Meyer Family Cellars The AV Way Pinot Noir 2024, Anderson Valley, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Bonny's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Oakville, CA
Meyer Family Cellars Syrah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Muse Vineyards Clio Red Blend 2020, Shenandoah Valley, VA
Pansaré Cellars P.S. Carbonic Nouveau Estate Red Wine 2023, Sierra Foothills, CA
Pansaré Cellars Skinny Dip Estate Dessert Wine Souzao 2022, Sierra Foothills, CA
Pennington Wines Crimson Cabernet 2024, Ozark Mountain, MO
Pennington Wines Ruby Sky Chambourcin Rose 2022, Ozark Mountain, MO
Pennington Wines Vignoles 2024, Ozark Mountain, MO
Theopolis Vineyards Estate Grown Petite Sirah 2022, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Theopolis Vineyards Estate Grown Rosé of Petite Sirah 2023, Yorkville Highlands, CA
Theopolis Vineyards Symphony 2023, California
Theopolis Vineyards Theo-patra's Cuvée Cerise 2022, California
VJB Cellars Nero D'Avola 2021, Sonoma Valley, CA
Wellington Cellars 1924 Zinfandel 2023, Sonoma Valley, CA
Wellington Cellars Malbec 2021, Sonoma Valley, CA
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Marlborough, NZ
View The Boston Wine Competition’s complete list of winners
The Boston Wine Competition is the first of its kind, balancing the art and science of winemaking. The intent is to showcase wine diversity across the globe, spotlighting wines that earn renowned recognition. Judges score wines based on the winemaker’s ability to balance art and science, while making sound, quality wines that consumers will love through uniqueness and storytelling. The competition happens annually in Boston.
Raye Bouschet
Boston Wine Competition
+1 617-366-1991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.