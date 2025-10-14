Integrity Property Investment Confirm Australia's Property Market Is Experiencing Strong Price Growth

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Integrity Property Investment confirmed that Australia's property market Is experiencing recent price appreciation

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House price indexes in Australia have risen for the seventh consecutive month, with a surge in buyer optimism clashing with a shortage of available homes. In some "hot property" suburbs, homes are selling in days, with prices rising rapidly.Property prices in cities like Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, have been driven by lower interest rates and government schemes like the expanded Home Guarantee, which is boosting first-home buyer activity.The expanded Home Guarantee Scheme with unlimited places and increased property price caps is feeling the appreciation in value of properties but is helping more Australians to buy their first home, sooner.From 1 October 2025, the Scheme removed limits to the number of Government guarantees available, giving all Australian first home buyers the chance to enter the market with a deposit of as little as 5% and avoid Lenders Mortgage Insurance.The Home Guarantee Scheme is available through over 30 Participating Lenders across Australia, including a wide range of customer-owned and regional banks, as well as major banks. Housing Australia will continue to work with lenders to increase access to the Scheme. Daimien Patterson , CEO of Integrity Property Investment said " The Australian Government’s expansion of the Home Guarantee Scheme is welcomed by all involved in property ownership for its wide-reaching benefits. Those qualifying are encouraged to not wait and start investing in property today to secure their financial future”Read the Housing Australia release on the changes to the Home Guarantee Scheme here: https://www.housingaustralia.gov.au/media/unlimited-places-higher-property-price-caps-first-home-buyers-1-october-2025 Daimien Patterson, is renowned as a trusted mentor in property investment, offering guidance to numerous investors across Australia. His firm, Integrity Property Investment, was established out of a dissatisfaction with the prevailing lack of reliable property investment firms that prioritise client interests over those of property developers.Integrity Property Investment emphasises the importance of recognising the diversity of property markets across Australia and understanding that price fluctuations are natural occurrences linked to supply and demand dynamics. As such, investors are advised to adopt a long-term perspective and weather the inevitable cycles of fluctuation in property prices.About Integrity Property InvestmentIntegrity Property Investment was founded in 2010 by Daimien Patterson and is Australia’s leading full-service property investment firm that supports everyday Australians to dramatically grow their personal wealth.They provide the necessary education, mentoring, research, property selection, and other supporting services essential to being a successful property investor. It’s their objective to make it as easy as possible for their clients to be successful.Before becoming a property investment mentor, Daimien grew up in the Western suburbs of Sydney Australia. As the son of a single mother with four kids living in a working-class community he went without many things as a child. Like many in similar circumstances, he overcame adversity and found prosperity in a lifelong love affair with property.Daimien has authored several books including The Unofficial ADF Property Guide which helps ADF members understand how to leverage their ADF housing entitlements towards property investment, mindset shifts, the 6 mistakes to avoid. Other books he has authored include Safe as Houses and Wealth Through Property which talks about the pathway to property investment success, the do's and don'ts, finance and understanding property investment to name several aspects covered in the book. Daimien’s latest book, The Housing Bubble Myth, debunks the so-called “housing bubble” that the media often report is “about to burst”, and explains some of the factors that actually affect house prices in Australia.To learn more about Integrity Property Investment, Daimien Patterson and the books he has authored, visit their website here:

