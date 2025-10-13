Vodka Is Out, Magic Is In: Cantrip Launches 'Elixir,' a Hemp-Derived Spirit Alternative Redefining the Cocktail Ritual

Cantrip Elixir — a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, hemp-derived spirit alternative designed to bring a little magic back to the cocktail ritual.

Elixir is a mixable, hemp-derived THC spirit alternative with zero calories, zero sugar, and zero hangover — designed to bring magic back to the ritual.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cantrip , the THC drinks brand known for its nostalgic sodas and playful approach to mindful drinking, today announced the launch of Elixir — a mixable, spirit-style beverage designed to bring a little magic back to the cocktail ritual.Crafted from federally compliant, naturally extracted hemp, Elixir offers a new kind of buzz in a bottle: no calories, no sugar, and no hangover — just a clean, balanced taste designed for connection, curiosity, and creativity. Each bottle contains 10 mg of Delta-9 THC per serving, giving drinkers a versatile way to mix, share, and unwind – without the alcohol.“Most people don’t want to give up the ritual; they just want to feel better the next day,” said Adam Terry, Cantrip Co-Founder and CEO. “Elixir gives you everything people love about making a drink — the glass, the garnish, the vibe — with a little added magic and no hangover. It’s the future of the nightcap.”Elixir invites people to create their own moments. Made to mix , it blends seamlessly into any drink — from sparkling sippers to citrusy spritzes to whatever you love to pour — a blank canvas for mindful mixing. Whether paired with lemon-lime soda and cherries for a Twirly Shirley — the grown-up twist on a classic — or mixed with your favorite juice, spritz, or tonic, Elixir turns the everyday act of making yourself a drink into something a little more extraordinary.“We built Elixir to honor the ritual people love,” said Jennifer Contraveos, VP of Marketing. “There’s something deeply human about making yourself a drink — treating yourself, creating something thoughtful, and enjoying the moment. Our next innovation could have been a gummy or tincture, but we chose a beverage because it connects both heart and habit. Elixir lets you stay in the driver’s seat to make your drink, your way.”Elixir arrives as drinkers nationwide embrace alcohol-optional living and reimagine what the modern cocktail can be. In 2025, 49% of Americans say they’re trying to drink less, and 65% of Gen Z plan to cut back (source: NCSolutions) — yet consumers still crave flavor, ritual, and experience. With a clean, neutral taste and natural slightly blue hue derived from spirulina, Elixir delivers an elevated way to unwind.Elixir is now available online at drinkcantrip.com and through select retail partners in states where hemp-derived THC beverages are legally sold.Key Details:0 Calories | 0 Sugar | 0 Proof10mg active cannabinoids per 1.5oz serving (166mg per bottle)Vegan + Gluten-Free | 3rd Party Lab-Tested | Naturally Derived THCMade to mix — perfect for mocktails, cocktails, or an addition to your favorite beverage.MSRP: $44.99About Cantrip:Cantrip, Inc. is a pioneering hemp-derived D-9 THC beverage company based in Framingham, Massachusetts, creating high-quality, rigorously tested drinks designed for connection, curiosity, and creativity. Founded in 2020, Cantrip produces a range of delicious THC sodas and its newest innovation, Elixir — a mixable, zero-proof beverage infused with naturally extracted THC. Each product is crafted with care and offered in a variety of doses to match any mood or moment.Known for its nostalgic flavors and playful approach, Cantrip reimagines the drinking ritual with zero-proof products that deliver all the enjoyment of a cocktail — hangout without the hangover. The brand has been featured in major THC beverage launches with Total Wine & More, DoorDash, GoPuff, and Edible Arrangements.For more information, visit drinkcantrip.com or follow @drinkcantrip on Instagram and TikTok.Contact:Jennifer Contraveos | VP of Marketingpress@drinkcantrip.com | www.drinkcantrip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.