Broker Debbie Marshall Exits Ross & Marshall, Joins NextHome Realty Center with Elite Team

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move sure to turn heads across the Houston real estate industry, seasoned Broker Debbie Marshall has announced her exit from Ross & Marshall Realty to join NextHome Realty Center , one of the region’s most dynamic and fastest-growing brokerages.Marshall, known for her decades of experience, deep community ties, and award-winning service, is bringing with her a powerhouse team of talented real estate professionals. Together, they will operate under the new banner of Edge Group , a NextHome Realty Center team co-led by Marshall and highly respected Realtor Christy Isaac.The Edge Group represents a bold new chapter in local real estate—combining Marshall’s extensive knowledge and client-first reputation with Isaac’s innovation and proven success. Their team leadership will be amplified by the technology, culture, and support systems that have made NextHome Realty Center an industry standout.“This is more than a brokerage change—it’s about empowering our agents with the tools, resources, and culture they need to deliver exceptional value to clients,” said Marshall. “NextHome Realty Center's executive leadership has the technology, and community focus that align perfectly with how I want to serve.”A Brokerage on the RiseUnder the visionary leadership of Realtor Jeff Riley and Curtis Braly, NextHome Realty Center has quickly risen as a force in the Cypress and greater Houston markets. With a reputation for innovation, unmatched marketing platforms, and an award-winning culture defined by its “Humans Over Houses” philosophy, the brokerage continues to attract top talent and deliver measurable results for buyers and sellers.From advanced tech platforms to national recognition, NextHome Realty Center provides its agents with a competitive edge in today’s market—allowing professionals like Marshall and Isaac to elevate their client experience while expanding their impact.“We’re thrilled to welcome Debbie, Christy, and the entire Edge Group to the NextHome family,” said Braly. “Their proven expertise, combined with our culture and systems, is going to create an unstoppable force in the Houston real estate market.”About Edge GroupThe newly formed Edge Group will embody collaboration, excellence, and community-driven service. By leveraging NextHome’s acclaimed branding, client tools, and forward-thinking culture, the team is poised to redefine what clients can expect from their real estate experience in Cypress and beyond.About NextHome Realty CenterNextHome Realty Center is part of the award-winning NextHome franchise , known nationwide for its modern branding, cutting-edge technology, client-centric culture, and explosive growth. With a focus on collaboration and community, NextHome Realty Center has established itself as a leading brokerage in the Houston area, consistently recognized for growth, innovation, and stellar service.For more information, visit www.nexthomerealtycenter.com

