CTCX Digital Tapped to Deliver AI Full-Stack Integration Services for the Printing Industry

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTCX Digital, a next-generation digital agency specializing in AI-powered growth solutions, today announced its expanded focus on delivering AI Full-Stack Integration Services tailored for the printing industry — with an immediate emphasis on apparel decoration and promotional product segments.The combined $26 billion apparel decoration and promotional products segment faces mounting pressure from labor shortages, inefficient workflows, and fast-rising customer expectations. Many shops are experimenting with AI but struggle to implement it in practical, scalable ways. While strategic conversations dominate conferences and expos, execution remains the missing link — especially as print-on-demand and on-demand fulfillment reshape the marketplace. Everyone is talking about AI . Very few are putting it to work on the shop floor,” said Anna Amoresano, Senior Consultant at CTCX Digital. “That’s where we come in. We build and implement AI stacks that solve real production and business challenges — from design mockups and scheduling to admin automation, training support, and sales enablement for resellers, distributors, and marketing services companies.”CTCX Digital brings a practical edge to the conversation, having evaluated and tested hundreds of AI tools to identify what truly delivers ROI for the print community.The CTCX Digital Apparel + Promotional Products AI Package Includes: Discovery & Workflow Assessment — Identify bottlenecks in design, scheduling, and administration. Custom AI Stack Blueprint — Configure practical AI tools such as Adobe Firefly, MidJourney, Microsoft Copilot, and Printavo integrations.• Implementation & Training — Hands-on deployment with bilingual SOPs, staff training, and role-based micro-guides.• Monitoring & Optimization — Continuous ROI tracking, prompt refinement, and ongoing AI coaching sessions.For a typical apparel or promotional products company generating $10 million in annual revenue, the CTCX Digital solution is designed to deliver $150 K–$300 K in savings and new revenue within the first year, achieving payback in three to six months.“This isn’t about selling hype,” added Anna Amoresano. “We offer an affordable, actionable path to AI adoption that helps small and mid-sized businesses compete with enterprise players — without needing an in-house IT department.”CTCX Digital will be exhibiting at PRINTING United Expo, October 22–24 in Orlando, FL (Booth #5025), and is currently accepting appointments for on-site meetings during the show.________________________________________About CTCX DigitalCTCX Digital is a women-led digital marketing and AI integration agency built for businesses that demand performance, precision, and growth. With expertise spanning go-to-market strategy, AI-driven marketing, and full-stack implementation, CTCX Digital helps companies close the gap between strategy and execution.Website: www.ctcxdigital.com

