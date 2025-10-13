NextMail Unveils Updated Open API and Webhooks, Delivering a Closed-Loop Solution for Enterprise Email Marketers

Net Atlantic, Inc.

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Net Atlantic, Inc. announced today the launch of new updated Open API and Webhooks to their breakthrough new NextMail email marketing platform.NextMail, the enterprise-grade email marketing platform from Net Atlantic, today announced major upgrades to its Open API and Webhooks framework , giving high-volume senders and sophisticated marketing teams the real-time data flow, interoperability, and governance, they need to run email as a mission-critical channel.With these enhancements, NextMail now provides a truly closed-loop solution, from campaign creation and send, to event capture and analytics, to downstream action in CRMs, data warehouses, and internal systems so teams can move faster, automate more, and measure everything. Enterprise senders want two things: control and clarity,” said Andrew Lutts, Founder and CEO of Net Atlantic. “Our updated Open API and Webhooks deliver both—control through secure, role-aware integrations, and clarity through real-time feedback loops that show exactly what’s working across your stack.”What’s NewExpanded Open API- Richer endpoints for campaigns, audiences, templates, and deliverability- Consistent, modern objects and pagination for smoother developer experience- Improved error handling and versioning for safer, more predictable releasesReal-Time Webhooks- High-fidelity events for sends, deliveries, opens, clicks, bounces, complaints, unsubscribes, conversions, and custom events- Event signing and replay to ensure integrity and resilience- Fine-grained filters to stream only the events you need, where you need themClosed-Loop Orchestration- Bi-directional syncs let you enrich profiles, trigger journeys, and update downstream systems automatically- Feed live engagement signals into your CRM, CDP, data lake/warehouse, analytics, and BI tools- Tie outcomes to campaigns to prove ROI and optimize in near real time“Marketing and data teams shouldn’t have to choose between speed and safety,” said R.J. Phipps, Partner and Head of Product at NextMail. “These upgrades help enterprises integrate NextMail cleanly into complex environments with the reliability and governance leaders expect.”Built for Enterprise Scale and Control NextMail’s platform is designed for organizations that send at scale and demand rigorous standards. In addition to the updated Open API and Webhooks, enterprise customers benefit from:- Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and granular permissions- Advanced deliverability: dedicated IPs, DMARC/DKIM/SPF support, bounce/complaint handling, and inbox placement monitoring- Lifecycle Marketing/Journeys to automate across the customer lifecycle- Auditability & observability: detailed logs, event trails, and performance insights- Flexible deployment options to meet security and compliance needsUse Cases the Upgrades Unlock- CRM/CDP Sync: Keep subscriber attributes, preferences, and engagement perfectly in step with Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, and leading CDPs.- Data Warehouse & BI: Stream canonical events to Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, or Databricks for unified dashboards and attribution modeling.- Product & App Triggers: Fire transactional or behavioral messages from your app while capturing results back into your system of record.- Closed-Loop Reporting: Connect conversions and revenue to specific campaigns and segments with no more guesswork.AvailabilityThe updated Open API and Webhooks are available to all NextMail customers today.

