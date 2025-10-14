401(k) Annuity Hub Launches Innovative Service and Education Center

Logo for the 401(k) Annuity Hub

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 401(k) Annuity Hub (“the Hub”) has officially opened its virtual doors for business. The fully independent subscription service helps retirement plan advisors and plan sponsors research a comprehensive database of lifetime income solutions. The Hub offers a transparent and repeatable process to identify suitable options and compare them.“The Hub supports critical steps in the fiduciary process of surveying the landscape of available options and identifying those that fit high-level plan design needs,” Toland explained. “Retirement plan fiduciaries have been looking for a solution like this and a framework that allows them to use a simple and repeatable process to identify and compare appropriate products.”The Hub offers subscribers a proprietary selection wizard to find solutions that fit their needs. In addition, they may explore on their own using filters or searches. Each product includes a summary from the Hub as well as a printable PDF. Users can compare multiple products on the site and generate a printed side-by-side comparison as documentation of the selection process.On the public website, the Hub shares free education on the topic, featuring the “ Friendly Guide to Annuities in 401(k) Plans .” Another key element is the white paper that documents the proprietary thought leadership behind the service, “Lifetime Income in 401(k) Plans: A Top-Down Consideration Framework.”“Education is in our DNA,” said Toland. “Many retirement plan advisors—and plan sponsors—are still learning about annuities, much less the innovative new solutions that are now in the market. They’re hungry for educational resources and a way to systematically evaluate solutions.”The Hub’s founder, Tamiko Toland, views the website and service as an important means to bring education to . Affectionately known as the “annuity Yoda,” she spent years applying her understanding of annuities to the retirement plan space. The Hub is the culmination of that work and allows plan fiduciaries to leverage that thought leadership in the selection and monitoring process.

