Nexford University Introduces Reimagined Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Built for Today’s Career Challenges

Nexford University, a next-generation accredited online university designed for modern learners, announces the launch of its newly reimagined Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program. Inspired by learner and employer feedback and built for the world of work, the new BBA program offers multiple enhancements that deepen career readiness while making quality education more accessible.

Key program innovations include:

- Pay-Per-Course Tuition: Reduced tuition to as low as $250 per course in the U.S. and $140 per course in select global markets, with no monthly fees or upfront commitments — learners can start each course when they’re ready.

- AI-Powered Learning: Integration of AI-focused courses throughout the curriculum to equip learners with essential technology skills.

- Enhanced Flexibility: Learners can take breaks between courses as they need, without having to stick to traditionally rigid semester schedules.

- Career Success Support: Comprehensive career services from day one, including personalized 1:1 coaching to help learners advance professionally.

“For millions of people around the world, their skills got them to where they are today. But in a world where the vast majority of ‘good jobs’ require a degree, having one can take them much further. The traditional university model wasn’t designed for the world we live in today. Nexford’s reimagined Bachelor’s degree is built to bridge that gap — skills-focused, flexible, and radically more affordable” said Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO of Nexford University.

The program focuses on building future-ready skills such as leadership, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, and entrepreneurship, positioning learners to succeed in dynamic business environments.

