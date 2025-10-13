FiniteNow Introduces Instant AI Proposals for Complex Simulation Projects

FiniteNow generating an instant quote for a simulation project based on user requests

AI delivers instant quotes for advanced simulation services, with engineers safeguarding quality for a fast, confident kickoff in mission critical industries.

We built FiniteNow to start fast and finish right. Clients get a rapid project kickoff and the assurance of German-level engineering discipline that delivers on time and as promised.” — Dr. Farbod Nezami

STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiniteNow today announced the launch of an AI-enabled approach to engineering simulation services that takes customers from RFQ to a validated proposal in about 12 minutes. The flow is purpose-built for enterprise buyers: request a quote, receive an AI-generated proposal in minutes, align on a short call with a named technical lead, then move into execution quickly. Every proposal remains human-in-the-loop and is verified by FiniteNow’s senior engineers in Germany to ensure scope clarity, risk transparency and delivery quality.

FiniteNow supports FEA, CFD and additional simulation methods for organizations that need predictable timelines and outcomes. The company’s team brings more than a decade of enterprise delivery experience, having supported Fortune 500 programs including work for Siemens, Mercedes-Benz and Walt Disney.

What’s new

- 12-minute AI quotes: scope, assumptions, timeline and pricing for FEA, CFD and more in minutes instead of waiting for weeks

- Human-in-the-loop validation: senior engineers review, flag risks and finalize proposals

- Named technical lead: one accountable point of contact from first call to final delivery

- Rapid kickoff: after a brief alignment call, projects move into execution with defined milestones and acceptance criteria

Why it matters

- Traditional quoting for complex simulations can take weeks, slowing decisions and pushing critical design work downstream. FiniteNow compresses quoting to minutes without sacrificing rigor. Procurement and engineering teams gain faster approvals, earlier design insight and a shorter path to measurable outcomes, while keeping expert oversight where it counts.

How it works

- RFQ intake: customers submit a short brief and answer instant review questions online

- AI scoping: FiniteNow’s engine proposes scope boundaries, modeling approach, expected artifacts, timeline and pricing.

- Expert review: senior engineers validate the proposal, modify propose alternatives where useful.

- Alignment call: a focused conversation between experts locks assumptions, data interfaces and deliverables.

- Kickoff: execution begins on an agreed schedule with a named technical lead who remains accountable end to end.

Customer experience

- Clarity up front: proposals specify inputs required, scope edges, success metrics and change handling.

- Fits existing workflows: engagements integrate with current toolchains and data rooms under standard NDAs and IP protections.

- Predictable communication: cadence, decision gates and artifact checklists are agreed at kickoff and tracked to plan.

Security and confidentiality

FiniteNow applies enterprise-grade practices including strict data segregation, encrypted storage and contractual confidentiality. Customer IP is not used to train public models.

Availability

FiniteNow simulation services are available today in the United States and Europe. Prospective customers can use the online interface for instant quotes and receive an instant proposal using user's inputs. A limited number of fast-start onboarding slots are available monthly.

Executive quote

"AI gives us speed, our engineers provide judgment. With FiniteNow, our customers move from RFQ to a vetted simulation proposal in minutes and start sooner without compromising quality," said Robert Wagner, Co-Founderof FiniteNow.

Engineering leadership quote

"Every proposal ships with human-in-the-loop validation," said Dr. Jan-Philipp Fuhr, Head of Engineering at FiniteNow. "We make risks explicit, lock assumptions in a quick call and then execute against clear acceptance criteria."

About FiniteNow

FiniteNow is an AI-enabled provider of engineering simulation services that turns RFQs into validated proposals in minutes. Built by a Germany-based team with more than ten years of enterprise delivery experience, FiniteNow supports FEA, CFD and additional simulation methods, a dedicated point of contact and rapid kickoff.

