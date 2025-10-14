NeuralMetrics Expands Role-Based Agentic AI Capabilities for Commercial Underwriting and Premium Audit Efficiency

Product Enhancements Solidify InsurTech100 Award Recognition

These substantial product development milestones mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of our company’s agentic AI and AI-powered data product suite.” — Sathish Manimuthu, CTO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuralMetrics, a leading provider of autonomous, role-based AI assistants for commercial insurance, today announced significant new AI features and functionality. These product updates strengthen an ecosystem of reasoning, self-learning AI coworkers, and AI-powered risk-quality data solutions, boosting capacity, productivity, and accuracy for underwriting and premium audit processes.The core competencies of agentic AI assistants ARKUS, GIA, and CHRIS contributed to the company earning the InsurTech100 2025 global award. NeuralMetrics continues its commitment to generate business value for commercial insurers with the following advancements:Introduction of GIA Lite - to consolidate instant, account-level risk appetite analysis alongside the GIA assistant’s eligibility determination based on insurer guidelines. GIA Lite aligns insurer-specific codes and product appetite, enabling automatic appetite assessments without the need to access multiple systems. It uses real-time public information to simplify lookups and maps NAICS, SIC, and carrier-specific codes to establish the best fit with risk tolerance. Paired with the company’s AI-powered classification data module, this integrated AI assistant streamlines appetite insights at no extra cost for insurance organizations.Addition of user-driven risk questions - to help configure risk attributes for multiple products and guide the ARKUS AI assistant in delivering real-time risk intelligence to underwriting teams. ARKUS now uses advanced AI technology to automatically generate risk attribute models based on insurer-specific needs, as well as improve testing and certification processes. Previously, creating such models took weeks to develop, test, and certify. Today, configuring and deploying risk questions takes hours instead of weeks. With a unified interface for managing risk questions, business users gain complete visibility and control. They can enhance traceability, reduce manual updates, and enable flexible risk assessments for faster, more accurate decision-making.Integration of advanced document and data extraction - to augment accuracy and efficiency for premium audit teams and AI assistant CHRIS. For example, the sophisticated methodology embedded in AI assistant CHRIS can now handle data extraction from 1,000-page payroll documents, providing precise summaries and validation for completeness. CHRIS efficiently captures data from various formats — scanned documents, handwritten files, large PDFs, and Excel sheets — managing high volumes, preventing duplication, and consolidating data into one reliable source for review. Automated data extraction saves time, moderates manual effort, and accelerates access to critical audit information to streamline auditors' work and evaluations.Additionally, NeuralMetrics introduced a series of AI product enhancements designed to improve underwriting performance and fortify data-driven decision-making:Precise Classification> Index-level NAICS and SIC description predictions for ultra-detailed classification, refining alignment with risk appetite and eligibility, and enhancing compliance across the book of business.Expanded Hit Rate> Incorporates comprehensive search options, including people search, which increase market coverage to more than 80% of small- and micro-businesses.> Provides visibility into previously hard-to-find businesses and transparent data provenance, giving a strategic advantage without compromising data integrity or reliability.Comprehensive Summarization> High-quality business summarization for timely insights into risk and exposure.> In-depth, relevant analysis to refine risk-assessment workflows.Global Language Expansion> Support for multiple languages, boosting business productivity across various regions and markets.> Improved policyholder engagement globally, helping to drive growth.“These substantial product development milestones mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of our company’s agentic AI and AI-powered data product suite,” said Sathish Manimuthu, CTO of NeuralMetrics. “By integrating advanced functionality, explainability, and human-above-the-loop benchmarks, our AI assistants can assist insurers in modernizing underwriting and premium audit workflows at scale.”Pioneering AI products have been instrumental in NeuralMetrics receiving the InsurTech100 2025 award and being recognized as one of the 100 most innovative Insurtech firms worldwide. A panel of analysts and industry experts evaluated 2,100 companies, and according to Insurtech100, “award recipients are shaping the future of insurance and redefining how technology improves efficiency — creating new opportunities in areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and customer experience.” The award reaffirms the company’s dedication to enriching commercial underwriting and premium audit workflows with dependable agentic AI.About NeuralMetricsNeuralMetrics ( www.neuralmetrics.ai ) offers transparent, auditable agentic AI for regulated industries, automating workflows such as commercial insurance underwriting and premium audit management. The company’s AI assistants utilize in-context learning, role-based reasoning, and multi-phase verification to adapt without retraining and support real-time enterprise decision making. Data lineage and zero-PII principles make all NeuralMetrics AI actions verifiable, trustworthy, and standards-compliant. Businesses see increased capacity, precision, and efficiency — enabling smarter, agile operations at scale with built-in oversight.

Legal Disclaimer:

