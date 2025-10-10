Hiking Fatality, Pisgah State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-271-3361

October 10, 2025

Hinsdale, NH – On October 9, 2025, at approximately noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of a hiker on the Kilburn Trail in the town of Hinsdale that had collapsed while hiking back to the trailhead located on Chesterfield Road. It appeared that the hiker suffered a sudden medical emergency. A hiking companion immediately conducted life saving measures on the victim, a New Hampshire resident.

Personnel from the Hinsdale Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department, and Spofford Fire Department, Recue Inc., Hinsdale Police, and Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the emergency. Lifesaving measures were conducted, but despite the rescuer’s efforts, the hiker perished.

The identity of the hiker is being currently withheld pending the notification of family members.