Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,228 in the last 365 days.

Hiking Fatality, Pisgah State Park

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson
603-271-3361
October 10, 2025

Hinsdale, NH – On October 9, 2025, at approximately noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of a hiker on the Kilburn Trail in the town of Hinsdale that had collapsed while hiking back to the trailhead located on Chesterfield Road. It appeared that the hiker suffered a sudden medical emergency. A hiking companion immediately conducted life saving measures on the victim, a New Hampshire resident.

Personnel from the Hinsdale Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department, and Spofford Fire Department, Recue Inc., Hinsdale Police, and Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the emergency. Lifesaving measures were conducted, but despite the rescuer’s efforts, the hiker perished.

The identity of the hiker is being currently withheld pending the notification of family members.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hiking Fatality, Pisgah State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more