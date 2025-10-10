AACM participates in 42nd Session of ICAO Assembly

MACAU, October 10 - Being part of the Chinese delegation, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) attended the 42nd Session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO Assembly), held in Montreal, Canada, from September 23 to October 3, 2025. The theme of the 42nd Session was "Safe Skies, Sustainable Future." Participants exchanged views on topics such as safety and security, environmental protection, and innovative technologies, jointly planning the future development of global civil aviation.

The 42nd Assembly was attended by more than 3,000 representatives from 192 member states and international organizations. In his opening remarks, the Council President of ICAO, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, noted that global air transport volume is expected to reach 12.4 billion passengers by 2050, posing significant challenges. To meet the growing demand for passenger and cargo transport, the Assembly focused on promoting industry transformation, infrastructure modernization, and coordinating the implementation of ICAO's Standards and Recommended Practices (ICAO SARPs). The wide-ranging discussions covered aviation safety, aviation security and facilitation, civil aviation regulations, air navigation capacity and efficiency, environmental protection, innovative technologies, and aviation medicine.

ICAO’s long-term strategic plan (2026–2050) establishes three core visions: eliminating accidents, achieving net-zero carbon emissions, and ensuring that aviation services benefit everyone worldwide. During this Assembly, ICAO and its member states confirmed that their work will revolve around these three visions to ensure flight safety, promote environmental sustainability, support global prosperity and well-being, and keep the international aviation legal framework up to date.

The AACMattaches great importance to the oversight of aviation safety and security. The Macao aviation laws and regulations implemented locally are aligned with ICAO SARPs. At the 42nd Assembly, the Macao delegatesgained a lot from the presentations and sharing by other member statesand will continue to study international best practices to ensure that Macao's aviation oversight framework maintainsa safe and efficient air transport system in the international market in line with the three core visions mentioned above.