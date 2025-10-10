Members of Peking University’s Yuanpei College visit UM Cheng Yu Tung College to celebrate decade of collaboration

MACAU, October 10 - A group of students and faculty members from Yuanpei College of Peking University visited Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM) for a seven-day exchange trip to celebrate the tenth anniversary of academic exchange and cooperation between the two colleges. During the trip, students and faculty members from both colleges took part in various historical and cultural activities in Macao and toured the city, fostering mutual learning and understanding.

During the welcome ceremony, Wong Seng Fat, interim college master of CYTC, and Ding Xiyou, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Yuanpei College, gave speeches. They both expressed hope that the exchange activities would strengthen cooperation between the two colleges, and broaden students’ academic horizons and cultural experiences.

Gong Yingxue, associate master of CYTC, said that since 2015, CYTC and Yuanpei College have engaged in various mutual visits and exchanges, establishing a solid foundation for cooperation and friendship. This year marks the tenth anniversary of their partnership—an important milestone in deepening cooperation. Both colleges look forward to providing students with a broader platform for academic development and exchange, as well as offering valuable opportunities for members of both colleges to learn from each other’s educational models.

During their time at UM, students and faculty from Yuanpei College participated in a variety of activities, including a Macanese cuisine cooking class, a Portuguese folk dance workshop, and a Tchoukball workshop. Through these interactive experiences, they gained an insight into the unique charm of Macao, a city where Chinese and Western cultures converge. Accompanied by UM students and faculty, Yuanpei College members toured the UM campus and visited the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Macao Museum of Art, and the old districts of Macao. They gained firsthand experience of the city’s rich historical heritage and cultural integration.

In addition, students and faculty from UM and Yuanpei College celebrated the tenth anniversary of collaboration between the two colleges. The celebration featured photos of previous exchange activities and included a sharing session with former participants. Members of both colleges look forward to continued friendship and collaboration.