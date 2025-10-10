Cannabis Seeds Market Poised for Robust Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

Cannabis Seeds Market Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cannabis seeds market size was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.Legalization of cannabis seeds in various countries and awareness among the people about the therapeutic benefits of cannabis drive the growth of the global cannabis seeds market. Apart from this, the rise in consumer knowledge about the health advantages provided by cannabis seeds and their growing medicinal use will boost market expansion across the globe over the forecasting years. Moreover, the legalization of cannabis in countries such as Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand for medicinal use will open new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16909 The main factors influencing the global cannabis seeds market are the legalization of cannabis seeds in many different countries, the rise in consumer knowledge of the health advantages of cannabis seeds and its expanding medical use, and the development of novel products with expanded research and development efforts. In addition, legalization in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to open up attractive opportunities for market expansion.The Cannabaceae family of flowering plants includes the genus Cannabis. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Protein, fiber, and healthy fatty acids like omega-3s and omega-6s are all abundant in cannabis seeds. The seeds have significant levels of gamma-linolenic acid and arginine. These compounds help treat chronic pain, lower the risk of heart disease, and enhance neurological and other problems. These seeds also contain calcium, potassium, vitamin E, Sulphur, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc among other minerals. Those who can't consume nuts, gluten, lactose, or sugar can eat them because they are high in vitamin E. The market for cannabis seeds is expanding as a result of the increasing cannabis seeds market demand in both the medical and recreational markets.Buy This Research Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-seeds-market/purchase-options The global cannabis seeds market is analyzed on the basis of nature, type, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the conventional segment occupied the major cannabis seeds market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the cannabis seeds market forecast period. Cannabis that is produced conventionally employs chemical fertilizers and pesticides to help fight disease and prevent pest infestations, assuring healthy plant growth and output. Additionally, hybridizing traditional cannabis seeds results in plants with the best traits of both parent species.By Region, North America contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than four-fifths of the global cannabis seeds market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the high demand for cannabis and cannabis products in the region. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the legalization of cannabis in several countries in Africa.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17287 Major market playersBarney's Souvenirs BVChristiania SeedsCrop King SeedsDELICIOUSSEEDSDinafem SeedsDutch PassionGreen House Seed Co.I Love Growing MarijuanaMountain Top Seed BankParadise SeedsRoyal Queen SeedsSeed CellarSeed SupremeSensi SeedsTropical Seeds Co.The report analyzes these key players in the global cannabis seeds industry . These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.Trending Reports:Forage Seed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forage-seed-market Oilseeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oilseeds-market Seed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-market

