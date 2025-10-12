MinewTag Brings End-to-End Smart Retail and Warehouse Solutions to GITEX Global 2025

Minewtag Logo

MinewTag to unveil its latest e-paper shelf labels and smart warehouse solutions at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MinewTag, a global provider of electronic shelf labels (ESL) and IoT technology, will present its latest Smart Retail and Warehouse innovations at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.As one of the world’s largest and most influential tech events, GITEX Global brings together more than 6,500 exhibitors. Having participated in several previous editions, MinewTag will showcase its latest range of electronic labels and end-to-end digital transformation solutions at this year’s exhibition, designed to help retailers and logistics operators to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and user experience.Advancing Shelf Intelligence Through Technological InnovationAt the event, MinewTag will showcase an integrated ecosystem for smart retail and warehouse management. This data-driven environment, powered by e-paper tags, IoT gateways, sensors, and a unified cloud platform, demonstrates MinewTag’s continued commitment to advancing industry innovation.Key innovations include:New Button-Type Warehouse Tags – Designed specifically for warehouse operations, these e-paper labels feature integrated buttons for efficient order picking and workflow interaction, enhancing warehouse productivity. New 4.3-inch Long-Form Retail Electronic Price Label – A long-form shelf label for retail applications that can display multiple content areas, improving shelf communication, flexibility, and reducing display costs.Upgraded Four-Color E-Paper Displays – All MinewTag electronic labels now support vibrant four-color display technology, delivering clearer, more engaging visual performance while maintaining ultra-low energy consumption.Centralized Management: Cloud-based control for device updates and scheduling. The platform’s optimized algorithm significantly increases batch image refresh speed for tags.These innovations reflect MinewTag’s commitment to delivering practical, intelligent, and eco-friendly solutions that accelerate digital transformation in both retail and logistics sectors.Driving Global Expansion from Asia to the WorldHeadquartered in Asia, MinewTag has established a strong global service network, delivering fast and localized sales and technical support to partners worldwide. The company aims to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare, logistics, and retail by bringing sustainable, connected display systems to global markets.The company actively participates in major international exhibitions — including GITEX Global — to showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation with global clients. With business spanning across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, MinewTag continues to expand its partnerships and welcomes new collaborators to join its growing global ecosystem.Meet MinewTag at GITEX Global 2025Event: GITEX Global 2025Date: October 13–17, 2025Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAEBooth: H9-1, Hall 9MinewTag invites partners and clients to visit its booth for product showcases, technology demonstrations, and partnership discussions.About MinewTagMinewTag is a leading provider of electronic shelf tag and IoT solutions, specializing in energy-efficient display technology for smart retail, hospitals, logistics, and industrial applications. With advanced low-power display technology, intelligent hardware, and a unified cloud platform, MinewTag delivers scalable, eco-friendly systems that help businesses operate smarter and more sustainably.Media Contact:info@minewtag.com

