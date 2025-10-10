Artscapy Presents Women in the Picture: A Sharp Lens on Power, Image & Ownership

God's Dream by Stefania Tejada

Highlights contemporary artists who challenge traditional frameworks and reimagine the role of women in visual culture.

This show is part of our ongoing mission to rebalance representation in the art world — not just by exhibiting women artists, but by empowering women as collectors, investors, and curators of culture” — Emilia De Stasio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artscapy, the award-winning alternative art investment platform, announces its first annual exhibition, Women in the Picture , opening this November. This landmark show initiates a powerful yearly series highlighting contemporary artists who challenge traditional frameworks and reimagine the role of women in visual culture.Inspired by Catherine McCormack’s pivotal book, Women in the Picture: What Culture Does with Female Bodies, the exhibition interrogates the legacy of the ‘male gaze’ and showcases works that both confront and subvert the objectification of the female body in art. Featuring Stefania Tejada, Oriele Steiner, Konstantina Krikzoni, Monika Marchewa, and the legendary photographer Lee Miller , Women in the Picture reframes the narrative — presenting womanhood not as subject but as creator, curator, and catalyst.“This is not just an exhibition — it’s a provocation,” says Daniela Bianco - Director at Artscapy and curator of the exhibition: “It’s about dismantling centuries of inherited visual bias and showcasing the female image as seen, shaped, and told by women themselves.”Art as Impact InvestmentWomen in the Picture is more than an exhibition — it is an invitation to be part of a larger cultural shift. By investing in the work of women artists, collectors are backing a movement that values their talent, visibility, and influence. Artscapy believes that informed and curated collections can deliver both long-term financial value and meaningful cultural impact.Artscapy is dedicated to redressing the gender imbalance in the art industry — creating a global platform that gives a voice to women artists and introduces them to Artscapy’s broad network of collectors. Through this exhibition and others to follow, Artscapy aims to make the art world more inclusive, transparent, and equitable.Emilia de Stasio, co-founder of Artscapy, adds:“As a woman working at the intersection of finance, art, and technology, I believe deeply in the need to amplify female voices and create space for their stories. This exhibition is part of our ongoing mission to rebalance representation in the art world — not just by exhibiting women artists, but by empowering women as collectors, investors, and curators of culture.”Private View and Panel DiscussionThe exhibition will launch with a series of invitation-only events including a Private View, a panel discussion and vernissage.The panel discussion will feature:● Sophie Parker, Director of Photo London● Hettie Judah, Art Critic and Activist● Christian Levett, art collector and founder of FAMM Museum● Emilia de Stasio, Co-founder of ArtscapyThis distinguished panel will offer critical insights into the evolving relationship between gender, representation, and long-term value in the art market.Exhibition Title: Women in the PictureDates: 4-8 November 2025Location: 45 Berners St, London W1T 3NEArtscapy is an award-winning alternative investment platform specialising in art. We focus on tailoring portfolios to investors' preferences and tastes, free from any inventory sales pressures, while offering a fully integrated digital ecosystem to take care of every aspect of the investing and asset management process. Based on decades of experience in the art world, understanding the market dynamics and recognising your evolving preferences are crucial elements in our unique value proposition.

