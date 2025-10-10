Blue Andaman Tour Launches 'Eco Adventure Series' to Promote Sustainable Travel in the Andaman Islands

blue andaman tour blue andaman tour logo andaman tour

SRI VIJAYA PURAM, ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Andaman Tour, a leading local travel company in the Andaman Islands, proudly announces the launch of its “Eco Adventure Series”, a new range of Andaman tour packages designed to promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism across the islands.With growing interest in responsible travel, Blue Andaman Tour’s Eco Adventure Series aims to give travelers an authentic island experience while protecting the Andaman’s delicate marine and forest ecosystem. These tours combine adventure, local culture, and environmental awareness — creating meaningful journeys that benefit both visitors and the local communities.“Our goal has always been to showcase the real Andaman through local eyes,” said Ajju Sarkar, Founder of Blue Andaman Tour. “With this new eco-tourism initiative, we’re offering travelers the chance to explore hidden gems responsibly — from mangrove kayaking to bird watching and guided forest treks — all while supporting the island’s sustainability efforts.”The Eco Adventure Series includes various customized experiences such as:Andaman Family Tour Packages with educational nature walks for kids. Andaman Honeymoon Tour Packages with private eco-beach stays and sunset kayaking. Andaman Group Tour Packages featuring coral reef exploration and conservation programs.Each package includes eco-certified accommodations, local guides, private transportation, and fresh island cuisine prepared with local ingredients. Travelers can also participate in beach clean-ups and tree-planting drives to make a positive impact during their stay.Blue Andaman Tour has long been known for its 99% customer satisfaction rating, transparent service, and genuine local experiences. This new launch further strengthens the company’s reputation as a trusted, community-driven travel operator in the Andaman Islands.About Blue Andaman TourBlue Andaman Tour is a locally owned and operated travel company based in Port Blair, specializing in customized Andaman tour packages for couples, families, and groups. Established in 2017, the company provides complete travel solutions — including hotel bookings, cab services, ferry/cruise tickets, and sightseeing tours — all crafted by local experts who know the islands best.

