Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Industry Analysis Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of MRI-guided focused ultrasound devices. The market is forecasted to expand from $2.80 billion in 2024 to $3.14 billion in 2025, marking a 12.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Several factors contributed to this impressive growth, notably an increased preference for non-invasive treatments, a higher incidence of neurological disorders, a rise in awareness of early disease detection, heightened clinical trial activity, and positive developments in reimbursement policies.

In the coming years, it is predicted that the market size of MRI-guided focused ultrasound devices will experience swift expansion, reaching $4.87 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 11.6%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is largely due to contributing factors such as an increasing elderly population, greater implementation in oncology healthcare, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, wider uses in pain management, and increased governmental support. Noteworthy trends contributing to this growth during the forecast period include improvements in imaging accuracy, the incorporation of AI in treatment planning, making systems more compact and portable, improving real-time thermal monitoring, and the development of portable, cost-efficient systems that enhance patient safety through non-invasive capabilities.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market?

The escalation in neurological disorder cases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided focused ultrasound devices. Neurological disorders are health issues that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, causing a variety of symptoms such as cognitive, motor, and sensory impairments. The increasing occurrence of such disorders is connected to the aging world population, as age can progressively deteriorate neuronal functions, lower brain robustness, and increase oxidative stress, leading to the onset and progression of these conditions. MRI-guided focused ultrasound devices aid in detecting neurological disorders by offering real-time imaging combined with non-invasive treatment abilities, making them excellent for accurately targeting affected brain regions. They enhance diagnostic precision and treatment planning by providing detailed visualization and focused therapy, improving patient results and clinical productivity. For instance, as reported by the National Health Service, a UK-based government entity, there were 487,432 patients diagnosed with dementia (a progressive brain disorder impacting memory, thinking, and daily activities) by June 30, 2024, registering an increase of 3,155 cases from May 31, 2024. Hence, the uptick in neurological disorder cases is promoting the growth of the market for MRI-guided focused ultrasound devices.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market?

Leading organizations in the MRI-guided focused ultrasound devices market are prioritizing the development of more sophisticated products like next-gen MR-guided focused ultrasound systems to boost accuracy, proliferate uses, and improve patient results. These cutting-edge MR-guided focused ultrasound systems are superior healthcare platforms that merge real-time MRI imaging with high-intensity focused ultrasound. They represent a step forward in precision, automation, user-friendliness, and clinical applicability compared to their predecessors. For example, in January 2024, Israeli medical tech firm Insightec Ltd. unveiled the Exablate Prime system, a groundbreaking MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) platform. It incorporates smartly programmed algorithms, automated operations, and smooth integration with hospital systems such as PACS, facilitating remote medical planning and support. The system's upgraded computing architecture can handle up to 150 reports, and it includes a high-resolution monitor for improved imaging and a specialized cross transducer for best performance during MR-guided procedures. The Exablate Prime system, with a decade of research and user input behind it, aims to provide unparalleled precision in neurosurgical procedures like essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease treatment, while also saving time and enhancing operational productivity.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market Growth

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided and focused ultrasound devices market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided, Focused Ultrasound

2) By Treatment Type: Thermal Ablation, Non-Thermal Ablation, Drug Delivery Systems

3) By Technology: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided Ultrasound, Focused Ultrasound Therapy, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Combination Systems

4) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Urology, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided: High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Low-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (LIFU)

2) By Focused Ultrasound: Therapeutic Focused Ultrasound, Diagnostic Focused Ultrasound, Neurological Applications, Urological Applications, Oncological Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Guided And Focused Ultrasound Devices Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided focused ultrasound devices. Anticipations forecast that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth during the study period. This market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

