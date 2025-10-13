Long-Read Sequencing Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Long-Read Sequencing Market?

The scale of the long-read sequencing market has significantly increased over the recent years, with projections showing it rising from $0.91 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. Factors triggering growth in the historically documented period include elevated demand for high-throughput genomic analysis, an increase in its acquisition in academia for research purposes, an uptick in applications for structural variant detection, the launching of genome projects funded by governments, and its amplified application in the fields of plant and animal genomics.

Over the next several years, we anticipate seeing the long-read sequencing market expand rapidly, with its valuation projected to reach $2.96 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. This impressive growth during the forecasted period can be traced back to several factors including its progressive use in precision medicine, escalating investments dedicated to genomic infrastructure, the broadening clinical diagnostics applications, the surge in the number of studies utilizing long-read sequencing to investigate rare diseases, and a burgeoning demand for thorough epigenetic profiles. The forecasted period is also expected to witness several key trends such as, enhancements in sequencing chemistry, the application of AI in data analytics, technological developments in portable sequencing apparatus, the production of affordable consumables, and significant advances in multi-omics workflow solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Long-Read Sequencing Market?

The growth of the long-read sequencing market is expected to be fuelled by the increasing incidence of genetic diseases. These are disorders resulting from changes or mutations in DNA, which can either be inherited or occur randomly, impacting health, growth, or physiological functions. The surge in genetic diseases is attributed to heightened awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies, which facilitate earlier and more accurate identification of previously undiagnosed conditions. Long-read sequencing provides precise and in-depth genomic insights that improve the management of genetic disorders, thus, it's perfect for diagnosing complex and uncommon conditions. It eliminates diagnostic ambiguity by identifying structural variations and intricate mutations, enhancing personalized care and clinical decision-making. As a case in point, in September 2023, data from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a British national charity, indicated that there were 11,148 individuals diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) in 2022, a rise from 10,908 in 2021. Hence, the escalating incidence of genetic diseases is catalyzing the growth of the long-read sequencing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Long-Read Sequencing Market?

Major players in the Long-Read Sequencing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Novogene Co. Ltd.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Long-Read Sequencing Industry?

Main players in the long-read sequencing market, such as HiFi reads, are concentrating on developing novel solutions to improve sequencing accuracy, uncover intricate genetic variations, and speed up genomic research. High-fidelity (HiFi) readings are extensive DNA sequences produced by specific long-read sequencing technologies. They deliver long reading lengths with extremely low error rates, facilitating the precise detection of complex genetic variations and structural disparities. For instance, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a biotech firm from the United States, introduced a Vega system in November 2024. This system is their inaugural benchtop long-read sequencing platform crafted for expedited and more accessible genomic studies. The Vega system is a compact and affordable benchtop long-read sequencer that provides highly accurate HiFi data with a 99.9% reading accuracy. It facilitates speedy and versatile sequencing for different applications like RNA, targeted, and small genome sequencing, thus making advanced genomics available to more laboratories. By integrating onboard computing and convenient operation, Vega allows researchers to efficiently unravel intricate genetic details.

What Segments Are Covered In The Long-Read Sequencing Market Report?

The long-read sequencing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product And Service: Instruments Or Platforms, Consumables And Reagents, Services And Software

2) By Workflow: Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis

3) By Technology Platform: Single Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) High-Fidelity (HiFi) Sequencing, Synthetic Long-Read Or Linked-Read, Hybrid And Other Emerging

4) By Application: Human Genomics And Rare-Disease Diagnostics, Oncology And Liquid Biopsy, Metagenomics And Microbiome, Transcriptomics, Agri Genomics And Plant Or Animal Breeding, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments Or Platforms: Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencers, Nanopore Sequencers

2) By Consumables And Reagents: Library Preparation Kits, Sample Preparation Kits, Sequencing Kits

3) By Services And Software: Sequencing Services, Data Analysis Services, Bioinformatics Software

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Long-Read Sequencing Market?

In 2024, North America led in the long-read sequencing global market. The most rapid growth in this market within the forecast period is projected to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The geographical areas examined in the long-read sequencing report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

