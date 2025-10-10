Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivers keynote address at South West Gauteng TVET College Strategic Partnership Breakfast 2025, 10 Oct
The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will deliver the Keynote Address at the South West Gauteng TVET College Strategic Partnership Breakfast 2025.
This event marks a significant milestone in the College’s journey as it transitions into the implementation of QCTO-Accredited Occupational Programmes. The Partnership Breakfast will serve as a strategic engagement platform to Introduce stakeholders to the College’s occupational programmes aligned with industry needs.
Foster collaboration with industry partners, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and government entities to create workplace-based learning opportunities.
Share the College’s roadmap for implementing occupational qualifications and building sustainable partnerships.
Emphasise the critical role of employers and stakeholders in providing experiential training, apprenticeships, and mentorship.
Position the College as a key driver in bridging the gap between theoretical learning and workplace competence.
Members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy Minister’s address:
Date: Friday, 10 October 2025
Time: 09h00 – 14h00
Venue: The Garden Venue – Corporate Events, 308 Boundary Road, North Riding AH, Randburg
For media enquiries, please contact:
Matshepo Dibetso
Cell: 068 417 2240
Email: dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za
Patience Makhaphela
Marketing and Communications Manager (SWGC)
Cell: 083 632 0651
Email: makhaphelap@swgc.co.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.